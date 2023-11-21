Watch: THE BLACK CROWES Reflect On Early Recording Sessions With Producer GEORGE DRAKOULIAS

In the eight-minute video below, THE BLACK CROWES' Rich and Chris Robinson reflect on some of their early recording sessions with producer George Drakoulias.

A deluxe reissue of THE BLACK CROWES' second album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion", will arrive on December 15. The set will include previously unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from 1993 at Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum.

"The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" entered the U.S. Billboard album chart at No. 1 upon release in 1992, was named after a post-Civil War southern hymnal, and is home to some of the band's biggest hits, including "Remedy", "Sting Me" and "Thorn In My Pride", which were No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for a combined total of 21 weeks. Rich and Chris, alongside George Drakoulias, revisited the archives for the instant classic album and created a special super deluxe edition featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4" production master. Highlights for the forthcoming boxset include 14 unreleased recordings, including "99 Pounds" and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Miserable".

At the end of "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" recording sessions in early 1992, the band performed live on the famed Southern Tracks Studio floor in Atlanta, Georgia on January 4, 1992. The session was captured by a film crew and, true to THE BLACK CROWES form, turned into a party. These never-before-released until now, live studio recordings feature five songs, including their cover of Ry Cooder's "Boomer's Story". Also included in the super deluxe edition is "Southern Harmony Live", featuring all the tracks off the album, performed live in Houston, Texas on February 6, 1993. This legendary and much-bootlegged show has now been mixed from the 24-track tapes and is available alongside the original album, which has been remastered from the 1/4" production master.

"The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion" is available for pre-order now on stunning 4LP, 3CD, 2 CD, and 1LP formats, which will be released on December 15, 2023. An exclusive, limited-edition "Remedy" lyric t-shirt or trucker hat will also be available as fan packs bundled with the 1LP in THE BLACK CROWES official store. A super deluxe digital audio is also available to preorder.

CD1 - The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion

01. Sting Me

02. Remedy

03. Thorn In My Pride

04. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

05. Sometimes Salvation

06. Hotel Illness

07. Black Moon Creeping

08. No Speak No Slave

09. My Morning Song

10. Time Will Tell

CD2 - More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides

01. 99 Pounds

02. Miserable

03. Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35

04. Boomer's Story

05. Darling Of The Underground Press

06. Sting Me (Slow)

07. Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye

08. Sometimes Salvation

09. Black Moon Creeping

CD3 - Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX

01. No Speak No Slave

02. Sting Me

04. My Morning Song

05. Jam

06. Thorn In My Pride

07. Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye

08. Black Moon Creeping

09. Hotel Illness

10. Sometimes Salvation

11. Remedy

Upon their arrival on the national music scene in 1990 with "Shake Your Money Maker", THE BLACK CROWES' THE ROLLING STONES-ish/FACES early 1970s throwback sound was far from the pop metal/pre-grunge musical fashion of the day. However, no one could deny the songwriting and authentic rootsy musical craftsmanship of the brothers Chris and Rich Robinson.

Joining Chris and Rich Robinson in the new BLACK CROWES lineup are returning bassist Sven Pipien, who played with the band live from 1997 up until the band's hiatus in 2015, along with Brian Griffin on drums, Joel Robinow on keyboards and Isaiah Mitchell on guitar.