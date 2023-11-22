Watch: THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE Members Brawl Onstage During Concert In Australia

Two members of THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE got into a physical altercation during the band's concert in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday (November 21),bringing an abrupt end to the show and THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE's tour of the country.

The fighting began when frontman Anton Newcombe, whose battles with drug and alcohol abuse over the years have been well documented, ordered guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt to leave the stage in the middle of the concert at The Forum in Melbourne's CBD. "Cut off this guy's mic, put down my guitar, party's over captain," Newcombe said to Van Kriedt. "We actually don't need you. Go! Put my guitar down on the stage and think about what's happening."

"You better think about this one, man. Because this is forever," Van Kriedt responded. They then started pushing and punching another, eventually chasing each other around the stage and ending up in a violent wrestling match on the ground, before other bandmembers managed to pull them off each other.

Several fans who attended the concert revealed that there appeared to be tension between the THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE members prior to the onstage brawl.

"The lead singer basically ranted for 50 per cent of the gig, primarily calling the audience cunts and continued to mouth off at one of the guitarists," one wrote on social media.

"Anton lost his voice but was also yelling and insulting the crowd the whole time, he and Ryan got into a fight, Anton kept leaving the stage," wrote another.

"It was a nightmare. Two hours on stage of just constant abuse and bickering, we only got two songs."

"Paid big money to see music, got a WWE act instead," another joked.

Earlier today (Wednesday, November 22),THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE's management and Australian promoter announced that the shows scheduled for the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine that night, and the Northcote Theatre on Thursday, have been cancelled "on medical grounds".

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE has been touring in support of its critically acclaimed 20th studio album, "Your Future Is Your Past", which arrived in February under Newcombe's own label A Recordings.

Photo credit: Marie Monteiro (courtesy of Magnum PR)