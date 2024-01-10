  • facebook
Watch: THE CULT Performs 'She Sells Sanctuary' On 'The Howard Stern Show'

January 10, 2024

THE CULT performed the song "She Sells Sanctuary" on yesterday's (Tuesday, January 9) episode of "The Howard Stern Show" on SiriusXM. You can now watch the performance below.

Last year, THE CULT singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy played a number of shows as DEATH CULT, the storied post-punk progenitor to THE CULT. The performances centered around DEATH CULT and its eponymous EPs and boasted a setlist that spans the three phases of the band — from SOUTHERN DEATH CULT to DEATH CULT and THE CULT's first two albums: "Dreamtime" (1984) and "Love" (1985).

They continue the celebrations of the tour and their anniversary with "Death Cult - 8323", featuring brand new songs including the searing track "Flesh And Bone" and the haunting cavernous "C.O.T.A." (Communion Of The Animals).

SOUTHERN DEATH CULT formed in 1981, releasing their sole, self-titled album posthumously in 1983. That same year, DEATH CULT formed, with Astbury joining forces with Duffy for a musical partnership that has endured for 40-plus years. The band released two 12-inches that same year, one being the DEATH CULT EP, which were subsequently combined and released as a CD. DEATH CULT is a vital transmission from the generation of Shamanic post-punk gothic futurists.

DEATH CULT became THE CULT in 1984, releasing "Dreamtime" that same year and going on to experience a career that has seen the release of 11 full-length albums, as well as numerous international and U.S. gold and platinum certifications.

THE CULT's latest album, "Under The Midnight Sun" arrived in October 2022 via Black Hill Records. The LP was produced by Tom Dalgety (PIXIES, GHOST, ROYAL BLOOD). Dalgety is the first British producer THE CULT has worked with since its second album, "Love" (1985).

Born out of the ashes of the U.K. post-punk scene, THE CULT evolved to become one of the most influential and controversial rock bands of the late 20th century, selling millions of albums, headlining arenas and stadiums around the world, infusing innovative possibilities into the worlds of music and art, and quickly ascending through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. THE CULT, whose music transformed from punk rock to post-punk, psychedelia, heavy dance music and transcendental hard rock, became one of the handful of important bands in the U.S. post-modern and hard rock communities, and was embraced by a generation that was waking up to the influence of 1960s and 1970s rock icons like LED ZEPPELIN, THE NEW YORK DOLLS and David Bowie.

The constant core of THE CULT is the "head and heart" of the band, Astbury and Duffy. Attitude incarnate, the chemistry between these two vastly different artists — equal parts genuine affection and palpable tension — remains the source of their long-standing partnership. Duffy grounds Astbury's esoteric side with a hard rock perspective, and there is no doubt that at all times, these two have each other's back. THE CULT's current lineup also includes former WHITE ZOMBIE, EXODUS and TESTAMENT drummer John Tempesta.

