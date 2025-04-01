Watch: THE WHO Performs At London's Royal Albert Hall For Teenage Cancer Trust 2025

Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall closed in spectacular fashion for another year with another unmissable performance by THE WHO.

Bill Murray was among the lucky audience in the packed venue along with Sadie Frost, Paul McKenna and Tracy-Ann Oberman. Hollywood star Murray recalled seeing THE WHO play 50 years ago and caught up with Roger Daltrey backstage after the gig.

Singer Roger Daltrey CBE launched the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series in 2000, and it has gone on to be an essential part of the U.K.'s music calendar, while raising more than £34 million for the charity. In 2026, THE CURE's Robert Smith will step in as guest curator.

The 2025 series ran from March 24-30, including THE WHO; THE CORRS; James Arthur; a night of comedy hosted by Micky Flanagan; a special night by Erased Tapes featuring Penguin Cafe; and Frank Carter and Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock of the SEX PISTOLS.

After bringing the house down on Thursday (March 27),THE WHO roared into action on Sunday (March 30) with the '60s hits "I Can't Explain" and "Substitute".

The hits kept coming, with the likes of "The Kids Are Alright" and the gorgeous "Behind Blue Eyes" followed by a soaring "Real Me".

Pete's unique guitar style played a starring role in "5:15" before his vocals took the lead on a beautiful "I'm One" ("loneliness starts sinking in"). Fan favorite "Love, Reign O'er Me" received a rapturous reception before "My Generation" spun out into an audience spanning the generations, before segueing into "See Me, Feel Me/Listening To You".

The 1982 track "Eminence Front" follows before "You Better You Bet" truly peeled back the years.

Roger and Pete enjoy a close bond with the band's fans and crack jokes throughout their shows. At one point, Pete said: "Many of you will know this is not my chosen career — I would have preferred to have been a dustman, to be honest. But it's glorious to be here with people like you tonight. Thank you so much."

There was a standing ovation for "Baba O'Riley", while "Won't Get Fooled Again" received a clap-along intro and the famous Daltrey scream was as huge as you could want. The "Song Is Over" was a rare treat for fans.

Aldi, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust since 2017, and raised over £11 million for the charity to date is the headline sponsor for this year's Royal Albert Hall series. Domino's, which has partnered with Teenage Cancer Trust for ten years and has raised £8 million for the charity, is the official sponsor of the Ultimate Backstage Experience.

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only U.K. charity dedicated to providing specialized nursing care and support for young people with cancer.

Cancer kills more teenagers and young adults in the U.K. than any other disease. And for those who survive, going through it without the right support can be devastating — physically and emotionally.

Every day, more than seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words "you have cancer". By 2030 that number will be closer to 10.

There's never been a worse time to receive that news, with healthcare services under enormous pressure.

Money from these iconic gigs at the Royal Albert Hall means Teenage Cancer Trust can fund specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.

Cancer rates in young people in the U.K. have gone up by a quarter since the early 1990s. And by 2030, it's projected that the number of young people living with a cancer diagnosis will be 65% higher.

Since 2000, over £34 million has been raised by Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at the Royal Albert Hall, and that money has helped fund specialist nurses, hospital units and support services right across the U.K. that help get young people through some unimaginably hard times.

Since 2000 audiences at Teenage Cancer Trust's annual gigs have witnessed some extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime shows, from Noel Gallagher and Damon Albarn performing together for the first time ever in 2013, Sir Paul McCartney in 2012, plus the likes of OASIS, MUSE, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Ed Sheeran, FLORENCE + THE MACHINE, RUDIMENTAL and many more.

There have been many legendary moments. Sir Paul McCartney was joined on stage in 2012 for THE BEATLES' "Get Back" by Roger Daltrey, Ronnie Wood and Paul Weller — marking a Beatle, Rolling Stone and THE WHO joining forces.

In 2024 a special show was staged as an ovation for Roger Daltrey's years of service, with turns by the likes of Paul Weller, Kelly Jones, Eddie Vedder and Robert Plant.