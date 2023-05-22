Watch: TOOL's MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Dons Fake Breasts And Lipstick At Florida Festival In Response To RON DESANTIS's Anti-Drag Bill

TOOL frontman Maynard James Keenan donned a blonde wig, smeared red lipstick and a body-hugging shirt that showed off his fake breasts during the band's performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival on Sunday (May 21) in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to Consequence, which posted a series of photos of Keenan at the festival, TOOL's appearance at the event came days after Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a series of bills against the transgender community, including preventing minors from attending drag shows. Because Welcome To Rockville is open to all ages, Keenan technically broke the new law designed to punish people and venues that admit kids to drag shows, burlesque performances and other types of "lewd" entertainment.

Check out photos of TOOL's performance at Consequence.

Titled "Protection of Children," the measure bans letting anyone underage into "any show, exhibition, or other presentation in front of a live audience which, in whole or in part, depicts or simulates nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or specific sexual activities." That includes "lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts," shows appealing to "prurient, shameful, or morbid interests," and patently offensive displays "without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for the age of the child present."

A person who admits a child to such a performance will face a first-degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to $1,000 in fines and a year in prison.

Florida is one of at least 19 Republican-led states that have banned youth gender transition surgeries or other forms of gender-affirming care, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

TOOL is currently scheduled to play four more U.S. festivals this year: Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio; Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky; Aftershock in Sacramento, California; and Power Trip in Indio, California.