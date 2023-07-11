  • facebook
Watch: ULI JON ROTH Joins SAXON On Stage At Sweden's TIME TO ROCK Festival

July 11, 2023

Legendary German guitarist Uli Jon Roth joined SAXON on stage last night (Monday, July 10) at the Time To Rock festival in Knislinge, Sweden to perform a few songs, including "Denim And Leather" and "747 (Strangers In The Night)" . Video of his appearance is available below.

The 68-year-old Roth was in the SCORPIONS for five years before leaving the group in 1978, following the release of the live double album "Tokyo Tapes".

In recent years, Roth has revisited the early music of his period with the SCORPIONS, which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-ray releases.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Uli pioneered a unique style of guitar playing which — for the first time — combined complete mastery of the instrument with an intensely melodic and emotional appeal.

From his earliest days onwards, Uli has always been a bold and uncompromising musical innovator of the first order. Being the first guitar player in rock to incorporate complex melodic arpeggio sequences, Uli Jon Roth — in the eyes of many of his peers — practically reinvented modern guitar-technique almost singlehandedly during his SCORPIONS tenure, but even more so during his ELECTRIC SUN days.

DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler made his live debut as SAXON's new touring guitarist on Friday, July 7 at the Rockwave festival in Athens, Greece.

In addition to a dozen or so already-announced festival appearances in 2023, SAXON has revealed that it will support JUDAS PRIEST on a U.K. tour in early 2024.

Brian has joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibs Carter, drummer Nigel Glockler and Byford for shows throughout 2023 but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

As a result of original SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn's decision to no longer perform with the band, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

SAXON's latest album, "More Inspirations", arrived on March 24 via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career. Produced by singer Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, THE WHO's "Substitute", and URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Some great shots tonight at Time To Rock Festival, including one with our friend Uli Jon Roth, who played a few songs with us!

#themightysaxon #timetorockfestival #ulijonroth #livegigs

Posted by Saxon on Monday, July 10, 2023

