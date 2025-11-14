Watch: VOLBEAT Joined By NAPALM DEATH's MARK 'BARNEY' GREENWAY For 'Evelyn' Performance In Birmingham

Mark "Barney" Greenway of British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH joined Danish metal rock 'n' rollers VOLBEAT on stage on November 12 at the at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, United Kingdom to perform the VOLBEAT track "Evelyn". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

In an April 2011 interview with Straight.com, VOLBEAT vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen spoke about Barney's appearance on the studio version of "Evelyn", which appears on the band's fourth album, "Beyond Hell/Above Heaven".

"Writing a song like 'Evelyn' was my way of showing people that it was not only the '50s elements we were inspired by, but we were actually growing up with a lot of great metal bands," Michael said. "And NAPALM DEATH was one of the first extreme metal bands I was listening to — I was listening to them when I bought my first guitar. So being able to have a singer like Barney from NAPALM DEATH on my record was a real accomplishment. It's great to see that it's actually possible for dreams to come true, in a way."

VOLBEAT's latest single, "Time Will Heal", recently became the band's twelfth No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream chart.

The Danish rock and rollers still hold the record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart by an artist based outside of North America.

The new milestone followed "By A Monster's Hand", which topped the chart for three weeks earlier this year and marked VOLBEAT's eleventh No. 1 single. For those keeping score at home, VOLBEAT set the record back in March 2020 with "Die To Live" (featuring CLUTCH's Neil Fallon),which was their eighth No. 1.

"Time Will Heal" and "By A Monster's Hand" are both taken from VOLBEAT's ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", which arrived on June 6.

VOLBEAT has risen from the clubs of Denmark to some of the biggest stages in the world, collecting more than 145 gold and platinum certifications along the way. The band has also accumulated 18 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, including twelve No. 1s — the most of any band based outside of North America. They have received multiple awards across the globe and received a Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for "Room 24" (featuring King Diamond). Their ninth album, "God Of Angels Trust", was released on June 6 and features the No. 2 hits "By A Monster's Hand" and "Time Will Heal", along with fan favorites "Demonic Depression" and "In The Barn Of The Goat Giving Birth To Satan's Spawn In A Dying World Of Doom".

VOLBEAT, consisting of Poulsen, drummer Jon Larsen, bassist Kaspar Boye Larsen, and joined by lead guitarist Flemming C. Lund while on tour, has just completed the latest European leg of "The Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide".