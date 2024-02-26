Watch: Young DIMEBAG Lookalike Joins PANTERA On Stage To Sing 'F***ing Hostile'

A young "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott lookalike joined PANTERA on stage during the band's February 24 concert at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland to sing the PANTERA classic "Fucking Hostile".

Prior to launching into the track, PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo pointed out the fan, whose name is Hunter, and his distinctive hair in the crowd, saying: "Some people might believe in reincarnation and stuff like that. There could be a younger Dimebag right up front… Dude, just shake your head like that and everybody in the whole place will see it. Hey, turn up the lights here. Show 'em. Look at that guy."

Anselmo added: "When I was first met Dime, his lid was exactly that length."

Hunter then joined PANTERA on stage where he was given his own microphone and told to sing along to "Fucking Hostile", which originally appeared on the band's 1992 album "Vulgar Display Of Power".

Dimebag and his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before their 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.

The group splintered In 2002 following the departure of Anselmo. Dime and Vinnie regrouped with DAMAGEPLAN, releasing the band's debut album, "New Found Power", in February of 2004.

Dimebag, one of the most beloved and respected musicians in hard rock, was shot onstage during a DAMAGEPLAN concert on December 8, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, Ohio by a 25-year-old ex-Marine named Nathan Gale. Gale murdered a total of four people and wounded three others before being killed himself by police officer James D. Niggemeyer, who arrived on the scene minutes after Gale began his rampage.

DAMAGEPLAN was touring in support of "New Found Power" at the time of the shootings.

Dimebag was posthumously inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk in May 2007 in a ceremony attended by Vinnie Paul, their father Jerry Abbott and Haney, along with members of ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, KISS, SLAYER and Ozzy Osbourne's band.

The reformed PANTERA kicked off its U.S. headlining tour with LAMB OF GOD on July 28 at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

PANTERA's 2023 lineup includes two surviving members from the band's classic formation, Anselmo and Rex Brown (bass),along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, are headlining a number of major festivals across South America, Asia, North America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They are also supporting METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by Dimebag and Vinnie Paul's estates.