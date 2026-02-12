Watch: ZAKK WYLDE Plays Acoustic Set At Amoeba Hollywood

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde played a solo acoustic mini-set and took part in a poster signing at Amoeba Hollywood on Wednesday, February 11 at 5 p.m.

Wylde previewed the upcoming BLACK LABEL SOCIETY album, "Engines Of Demolition", which will arrive on March 27 via MNRK Heavy. The follow-up to 2021's "Doom Crew Inc." contains 15 tracks, including the four previously released singles, "Name In Blood", "Broken And Blind", "The Gallows" and "Lord Humungus", as well as a tune titled "Ozzy's Song", which is an apparent tribute to Zakk's longtime bandmate, the iconic BLACK SABBATH singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Video of Zakk's entire acoustic performance can be seen in the top YouTube clip below.

Featured songs:

01:16 Lost Prayer (from the album "Book Of Shadows II")

05:36 The Blessed Hellride (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY song)

10:28 Name In Blood (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY song)

15:32 Spoke In The Wheel (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY song)

Wylde formed BLACK LABEL SOCIETY in 1998 and has kept the band busy in between touring and recording with Ozzy Osbourne, whose backing group he first joined nearly four decades ago.

A charismatic heavy metal marauder recognized worldwide as a living legend, Wylde rose to prominence when Ozzy chose him as his loyal axeman, based on a cassette he mailed in as a teen. Guitar World put Zakk on the magazine's cover more than a dozen times in recognition of his work on multiplatinum albums by the icon he called "the Boss" and more than two decades of music made by BLS.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY quickly became a touring juggernaut and has gone on to release nearly a dozen successful studio albums which have sold more than a couple of million copies in total.

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's "Order Of The Black" (2010) and "Catacombs Of The Black Vatican" (2014) both broke into the top five on the hard rock album charts.

Since first joining Ozzy, Zakk had played on all of the BLACK SABBATH singer's solo albums except for 2020's "Ordinary Man", including such classic efforts as "No More Tears" (1991),"Ozzmosis" (1995) and "Black Rain" (2007).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY is:

Zakk Wylde - vocals, guitar, piano

John "JD" DeServio - bass

Jeff Fabb - drums

Dario Lorina - guitar