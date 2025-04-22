WE CAME AS ROMANS Announce 'Bad Luck' 2025 World Tour

Just days after dropping their searing new single "Bad Luck", modern metalcore torchbearers WE CAME AS ROMANS have officially announced their "Bad Luck" 2025 world tour. The epic headline run will include coast-to-coast dates across North America this July and August with special guests AT THE BURIAL, CURRENTS and JOHNNY BOOTH. They will then head to Europe for an extensive headline run this fall with special guests BRAND OF SACRIFICE.

VIP package upgrades via Soundrink and various pre-sales for the North American run will begin Wednesday, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time. All tickets for the North American run will go on general sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Launching on July 22 in Toronto and closing out with an epic hometown at legendary Detroit venue The Fillmore on August 23, the North American headline tour follows the massive response to the band's first release of 2025 — "Bad Luck", a thunderous anthem of perseverance, identity, and rebirth.

Speaking on today's announcement, WE CAME AS ROMANS frontman Dave Stephens shares: "This tour isn't just a run of shows — it's a celebration of what we've all built together, and it's the perfect way to launch our new single, 'Bad Luck', into the world. We've poured everything into this release, and I can't wait to share it with everyone from stage to stage."

The "Bad Luck" 2025 world tour arrives on the heels of an already stacked U.S. festival schedule for the band — including stops at Welcome To Rockville, Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration, Warped Tour and When We Were Young — and signals a bold new era for a group who have spent nearly two decades rewriting the rules of modern heavy music.

"Bad Luck" North American tour dates with special guests AFTER THE BURIAL, CURRENTS and JOHNNY BOOTH:

July 22 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

July 24 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

July 25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

July 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

July 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

July 29 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

July 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

August 1 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

August 4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

August 5 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

August 6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

August 10 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

August 12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

August 13 - Tacoma, WA - Temple Theatre

August 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

August 16 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

August 17 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

August 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

August 20 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

August 22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

August 23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

"Bad Luck" European tour dates with BRAND OF SACRIFICE:

September 26 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

September 27 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

September 28 - Bristol, UK - SWX

September 30 - Tilburg, NL - 013

October 1 - Paris, FR - Le Trabendo

October 3 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich

October 4 - Cologne, DE - Essigfabrik

October 6 - Berlin, DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg

October 7 - Prague, CZ - Palác Akropolis

October 8 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert

October 9 - Vienna, AT - Simm City

October 11 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo

October 12 - Saarbrücken, DE - Garage

October 13 - Munich, DE - Theaterfabrik

October 15 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

WE CAME AS ROMANS continue to progress and evolve at lightspeed, maintaining a place at the forefront of heavy music and culture. Never content to follow, they seamlessly alchemize crushing groove-driven catharsis, spacey electronics, and arena-size singalongs into a sound that refuses to sit still — effortlessly moving between metal, alternative, hardcore, and rock.

The Michigan-born five-piece — Dave Stephens, Joshua Moore, Lou Cotton, Andy Glass and David Puckett — first broke through with "Tracing Back Roots" (2013),which cracked the Billboard 200 Top 10 and hit No. 1 on both the Independent Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. Their self-titled 2015 album followed, debuting at No. 11 on the Billboard 200, cementing their status as modern metalcore royalty.

Following the tragic loss of original vocalist Kyle Pavone in 2018, the band has continued to honor his legacy with their 2022 album, "Darkbloom", their highest-praised record to date. Kerrang! awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it " a carrier for a knot of emotion, and a tribute to their friend." It featured career-defining tracks like "Black Hole" (featuring Caleb Shomo),now over 102 million Spotify streams, and "Daggers" (featuring Zero 9:36),which surpassed 32 million streams. Media outlets, including Loudwire and Consequence, praised the album for its emotional range, sonic heft, and unapologetic vulnerability. "Bad Luck" is the next step in their journey — an anthem born of loss, scars, heart, and unrelenting drive.