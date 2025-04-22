EXODUS Teams Up With DEATH ANGEL's MARK OSEGUEDA For Cover Of SCORPIONS' 'He's A Woman - She's A Man'

Just ahead of their "Bonded By Blood" 40th-anniversary shows, "Swarm of Horror" USA headline tour and stops at Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest, San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal pioneers EXODUS have released a brand new cover of the SCORPIONS deep cut "He's A Woman - She's A Man" featuring fellow thrash icon Mark Osegueda of DEATH ANGEL on lead vocals. This unmissable hard rock-turned-thrash metal meeting sees some of metal's legendary greats paying homage to one of rock's most timeless artists.

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt says: "We decided to cover one of our favorite bands of all time a ways back and have been sitting on it until now, and even better, the one and only Mark Osegueda of DEATH ANGEL/KERRY KING collabed with us to sing it, and he crushes it! He is the only guy we knew who could do Klaus [Meine] justice. Hope you dig it!"

EXODUS played its first concert with singer Rob Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In January it was announced that EXODUS had parted ways with longtime singer Steve "Zetro" Souza and was being rejoined by Dukes.

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Dukes previously appeared on four of EXODUS's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the aforementioned "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.