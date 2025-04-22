KUBLAI KHAN TX Announces Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Texan titans KUBLAI KHAN TX will bring the beatdown to a town near you this fall on their U.S. headlining run with DRAIN, GIDEON and GUILT TRIP as support. The tour kicks off on September 18 at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps on October 26 at the iconic Palladium in Los Angeles, California, with special guest THROWDOWN for the final show.

Speaking about the tour, KUBLAI KHAN TX vocalist Matt Honeycutt commented: "Time to do it bigger and badder than ever on this headliner with our friends in DRAIN, GIDEON and GUILT TRIP. See y'all soon. P.S. Don't forget about THROWDOWN in L.A. too."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMKKTX" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 18 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

Sep. 21 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Sep. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Sep. 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sep. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Sep. 30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct. 01 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Oct. 03 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Oct. 04 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 05 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

Oct. 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct. 08 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Oct. 10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct. 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 12 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 15 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct. 17 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

Oct. 18 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young

Oct. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

Oct. 21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Oct. 23 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Oct. 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

Oct. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Last week, longtime KUBLAI KHAN TX guitarist Nolan Ashley announced his departure from the band. The musician, who had been with the group for the past 13 years, had faced physical challenges following a 2023 disc replacement surgery, and was no longer able to perform live with the band. He is being replaced on the road by Nicholas Adams (JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED).

Ashley explained in a statement: "Since my disc replacement surgery and the extensive physical therapy that followed, I've faced challenges I never anticipated. Unfortunately, my grip strength hasn't returned, and I can no longer play the songs I helped write live. It's a difficult goodbye — not the one I ever imagined for myself — but I know this is the right decision."

KUBLAI KHAN TX will be touring in support of its latest album, "Exhibition Of Prowess", which came out last fall via Rise Records.

Honeycutt told New Noise Magazine about the effort: "There's never a set theme we go in with. We don't set out to reinvent ourselves or chase what may be popular at the moment. We wanted to write something that represented where we're at now as a band and as people. We've been doing this so long, the formula just never changes. The only changing factor is usually where we're at in our lives at that current moment, and that reflects in what we're writing."

Photo credit: Matt Wojtanik