WEDNESDAY 13 Says Performing MURDERDOLLS Music On Recent Tours 'Definitely Helped Shape' His Next Album

In a new interview with Joshua Toomey of the "Talk Toomey" podcast, Wednesday 13 spoke about his upcoming tenth solo album, which is due in early 2025 via Napalm Records. The 48-year-old singer, who has been on the road celebrating his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS, stated (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We finished [the new album] up this summer. But I didn't immediately start doing photos and all that stuff. We just finished the recording. We just kind of took our time with it. I wanted to listen to it and make sure I liked everything and didn't wanna go add in anything back to it. But the way it all came together was it went really smooth."

He continued: "We toured earlier in the year with CRADLE OF FILTH, and I came home and I knew I had to start writing. And I basically took two months of just writing by myself every day. And then I brought my drummer over to the house. He brought an electronic drum kit over to my garage. And I went, 'Oh, cool. All right, here's a song I got.' And we would just demo the songs live in person with each other. I didn't use a drum machine this time, which is what I used to do. I didn't wanna deal with that. And the songs came together pretty quick. And instantly it reminded me of the the first couple albums. And I think that's mainly because I went back to writing the music again. We parted ways with our longtime guitarist earlier this year, so when it came to the writing process, I just kind of went back to what I did in the very beginning, 'cause in the very beginning there was no WEDNESDAY 13 band. It was me in my basement writing the songs, so I kind of went back to doing that again."

Asked if all of his recent tours celebrating the music of MURDERDOLLS "translated" into the new material he was writing, Wednesday 13 said: "Yeah, it definitely did. I think sometimes you'll start hearing people talk about bands or stuff and you maybe start believing something that wasn't necessarily the case. So like with MURDERDOLLS, my whole life I've always played in simple three-chord kind of rock and roll bands. And people always call that easy and simple and, 'What you do is easy to do. It's not complex like DREAM THEATER or something.' And I guess it kind of got in my mind, 'Oh, I guess what we do really isn't that complex.' And then on this last tour we had DEVILDRIVER's drummer [playing with us], and DEVILDRIVER's just crazy, insane drumming. And then he got to these drumming parts, for Joey's [Jordison, late SLIPKNOT drummer and MURDERDOLLS guitarist] drumming parts, and he's, like, 'This shit is really hard. This shit is really hard to do. It's simple, but it's not simple.' So I realized kind of what MURDERDOLLS did was a special thing. It didn't have to be complex or anything. And I think over the last couple of years, my records kind of went in a more metal direction. And I was maybe trying to do a little — just experimental because I'd never done that in the past. But reflecting on this MURDERDOLLS stuff in the last year or so, I've realized that's really what I specialize in. That's the natural thing to me. And I just went back to that. So it definitely helped shape the new music. And it just made me realize what I did was — again, it didn't change the world, it wasn't something brand new, but it definitely had a style to it. And I don't think that's been really replicated. I don't see it a lot in bands now. And we were just doing what our influences were. We were just imitating MÖTLEY CRÜE and TWISTED SISTER and W.A.S.P. and sprinkling in all of our influences. And I just don't see that or hear that in a lot of newer music."

Last month, Wednesday 13 announced the spring 2025 "There's No Such Things As Monsters" North American headline tour. The trek will kick off Friday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will haunt a slew of major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City and Toronto, before wrapping up in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, May 3. Support will come from STITCHED UP HEART, DEAD RABBITS and I YA TOYAH.

Wednesday 13's latest album, "Horrifier", came out in October 2022 via Napalm Records.

In an October 2023 interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Wednesday 13 said that his next album would include song called "I Have This Knife" inspired by his and his late MURDERDOLLS bandmate Joey Jordison's love of the classic horror movie "Texas Chain Saw Massacre".

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux