WES SCANTLIN Admits PUDDLE OF MUDD's Cover Of NIRVANA's 'About A Girl' 'Looked And Sounded Like Total S**t'

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin has reflected on his band's cover version of NIRVANA's "About A Girl", saying that "it looked and sounded like total shit."

Although PUDDLE OF MUDD's acoustic performance at the SiriusXM studios had been online since January 2020, it only blew up on YouTube three months later, with detractors blasting Scantlin's off-key take on the iconic 1989 song.

Asked in a new interview with Songfacts what his thoughts are on his band's "About A Girl" cover, Scantlin said: "Oh, yeah. You know what? I was acclimating and it was a tiring day, and I had already performed five or six songs at one time, and by the time I got to that one — which I shouldn't even have done because I cannot nail that song — I was a little tired. It looked and sounded like total shit. But live to fight another day, dude."

In April 2020, Scantlin posted a message on social media in an apparent response to negative Internet chatter over who PUDDLE OF MUDD's rendition of "About A Girl", calling the critics "toxic."

"Rise above others who try and take you down… I'm at my BEST NOW… and that's all that matters," he wrote. "I pray for all of you because we care. Jealousy is toxic, and toxic people are a waste of time. We walk away with nothing but a SMILE"

As of this writing, PUDDLE OF MUDD's version of "About A Girl" has surpassed 1.7 million views on YouTube with just around 4,700 likes.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", was released in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment.