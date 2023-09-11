What Albums Would RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Take To A Desert Island?

In a new interview with AXS TV, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy reveals which albums he'd be willing to listen to in perpetuity if he found himself stranded and alone on an island. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My first choice, number one: 'Physical Graffiti' by LED ZEPPELIN. Why? Well, you get two bangs for your buck. You get pretty much songs that are intertwined. There's a great ebb and flow, some ass-kicking music, some kickback music. But it's way cool. Number two, that would have to be JUDAS PRIEST 'Stained Glass'. Why? Well, around 1979, Robbin Crosby, my guitar player in RATT, had a band called PHENOMENON in San Diego. I had a band called MICKEY RATT. Well, we would always play together, always friends, everything was way cool, copacetic. Until one day, I show up at his pad and he's, like, 'You gotta listen to this band.' He puts this PRIEST record on, and I just went, 'What is that? And who is this guy singing?' Rob Halford, you know, The Metal God. What can I say? I've had the opportunity to jam with him, sing with him, and it's just, like, [mindblowing]. Number three, I'm gonna go with ['Secret Treaties' from] BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. Why? Because it was so creepy and trippy for me, and I was learning to play guitar when that came out. I was still learning, so I would put that on and play through the whole record — put it on, try to learn it, flip it over, turn it. So I had those songs [memorized]. And the fact that my band MICKEY RATT, when we'd play, we would mix solo songs with cover songs; otherwise we wouldn't get a gig. So, I would pick songs like 'Dominance And Submission' or 'Career Of Evil', and even 'Career Of Evil'. And nobody knew who it was; they thought it was my band. So, there you go there."

As for his fourth choice, Pearcy said: "Oooh, okay. Well, might as well go there. VAN HALEN, the first record. Oh, yeah, my god. Anybody will tell you… And they had to literally change and rewrite music tablature because of brother Ed Van Halen. What he was doing wasn't in the books. So that record, because it's so insane… I mean, when I met those guys and I sat — I used to literally sit on the stage in front of Ed and just watch. And 'wait till I tell my guys in San Diego about this.'"

For his fifth and final choice, Pearcy selected "BLACK SABBATH, the first record with the witch on it. That record in particular because when I first started buying LPs, I was living in San Diego," he explained. "I didn't have anything to do with music; I didn't play or nothing. But one time a friend gave me that album, brought it over, and we kinda ate some acid. And he said, 'Put on some headphones.' Okay, I did. Anyway, this is what you got. There you go, my five records."

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world. Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.