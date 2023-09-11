  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

What Albums Would RATT's STEPHEN PEARCY Take To A Desert Island?

September 11, 2023

In a new interview with AXS TV, RATT singer Stephen Pearcy reveals which albums he'd be willing to listen to in perpetuity if he found himself stranded and alone on an island. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My first choice, number one: 'Physical Graffiti' by LED ZEPPELIN. Why? Well, you get two bangs for your buck. You get pretty much songs that are intertwined. There's a great ebb and flow, some ass-kicking music, some kickback music. But it's way cool. Number two, that would have to be JUDAS PRIEST 'Stained Glass'. Why? Well, around 1979, Robbin Crosby, my guitar player in RATT, had a band called PHENOMENON in San Diego. I had a band called MICKEY RATT. Well, we would always play together, always friends, everything was way cool, copacetic. Until one day, I show up at his pad and he's, like, 'You gotta listen to this band.' He puts this PRIEST record on, and I just went, 'What is that? And who is this guy singing?' Rob Halford, you know, The Metal God. What can I say? I've had the opportunity to jam with him, sing with him, and it's just, like, [mindblowing]. Number three, I'm gonna go with ['Secret Treaties' from] BLUE ÖYSTER CULT. Why? Because it was so creepy and trippy for me, and I was learning to play guitar when that came out. I was still learning, so I would put that on and play through the whole record — put it on, try to learn it, flip it over, turn it. So I had those songs [memorized]. And the fact that my band MICKEY RATT, when we'd play, we would mix solo songs with cover songs; otherwise we wouldn't get a gig. So, I would pick songs like 'Dominance And Submission' or 'Career Of Evil', and even 'Career Of Evil'. And nobody knew who it was; they thought it was my band. So, there you go there."

As for his fourth choice, Pearcy said: "Oooh, okay. Well, might as well go there. VAN HALEN, the first record. Oh, yeah, my god. Anybody will tell you… And they had to literally change and rewrite music tablature because of brother Ed Van Halen. What he was doing wasn't in the books. So that record, because it's so insane… I mean, when I met those guys and I sat — I used to literally sit on the stage in front of Ed and just watch. And 'wait till I tell my guys in San Diego about this.'"

For his fifth and final choice, Pearcy selected "BLACK SABBATH, the first record with the witch on it. That record in particular because when I first started buying LPs, I was living in San Diego," he explained. "I didn't have anything to do with music; I didn't play or nothing. But one time a friend gave me that album, brought it over, and we kinda ate some acid. And he said, 'Put on some headphones.' Okay, I did. Anyway, this is what you got. There you go, my five records."

As the founder, lead singer, and songwriter of the metal rock band RATT, Pearcy led his creation to mega multi-platinum success year after year from 1984 to 1991. RATT climbed up the charts with "Out Of The Cellar", which generated Top 10 singles followed by sold-out tours throughout the world. Throughout RATT's nearly four decades of success with Pearcy at its helm, they released eight albums and played thousands of shows worldwide all the while selling over 20 million records.

Pearcy has released five solo albums so far: "Social Intercourse" (2002),"Fueler" (2004),"Under My Skin" (2008),"Smash" (2017) and "View To A Thrill" (2018).

In January 2021, Pearcy told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he was open to the idea of making a new RATT album with all the surviving members of the band's classic lineup.

RATT hasn't released any new music since 2010's "Infestation" LP.

Find more on Ratt
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).