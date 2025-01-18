What Really Happened To Cause Plane Crash That Killed RANDY RHOADS? BOB DAISLEY Shares His Theory

On a recent episode of the "Talk Louder" podcast, hosted by veteran music journalist "Metal Dave" Glessner and lifelong hard rock/metal vocalist Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS),former OZZY OSBOURNE bassist Bob Daisley spoke about how Randy Rhoads, the then-lead guitarist for Ozzy, and two others were killed in March 1982 at Flying Baron Estates, just outside Leesburg, Florida, when their small plane struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. In the plane were 25-year-old Rhoads, 36-year-old pilot Andrew Aycock and 58-year-old band seamstress Rachel Youngblood. They had died after the Ozzy band's tour bus pulled up to the famed airstrip often used by celebrities, en route to their next gig.

Bob said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You hear people say things like, 'Oh, if Randy hadn't got on that plane, he'd be still with us,' and blah, blah, blah. And 'if' is a little word with such a big meaning. 'If he'd done this,' or 'if he hadn't done that' and all the rest of it, as his own brother, Kelle, said, 'Yeah, and if he hadn't got on that plane, he could have walked across the street to get a bottle of pop and got hit by a truck or something.' And who knows? When your number's up… As my grandfather used to say, 'If I knew where I was gonna die, I wouldn't go there.' … It happened, and it was meant to happen. And that was Randy's time. And as sad and tragic as it was, it is what it is, and nothing can change it."

Bob went on to share his theory of what happened that fateful day to cause the plane crash that resulted in the deaths of all three people on board. He said: "In my personal view, I think that Rachel, the wardrobe lady, seamstress that was in the plane with Aycock and Randy, I think she had a heart attack, and the autopsy proved that she had had a heart attack. It was a dual-control plane. I think she had a heart attack, stomped on the dual control, sent the plane plummeting. Those planes with a V tail like that are very hard to pull out of a dive. And I think that's what happened. I don't think that they were buzzing the bus that close like that. And I don't think Aycock was out of his mind on cocaine or anything like that. I think Rachel had a heart attack and she sent the plane plummeting and he couldn't pull it out of the dive and it just clipped the bus and bang, it's all over… I think it was [a] single-engine [plane]. I'm pretty sure it was single engine. I think Randy was in the back and those two are in the front. So the dual-control plane was Aycock piloting and Rachel sitting next to him at the dual control."

Bob added: "Randy didn't like flying. And Rachel had said, 'Oh, I don't really wanna go up.' I wasn't there, but this is what I have found out since, that she didn't wanna go up because she said, 'I've got a heart condition.' And [Aycock] said, 'Okay, I'll keep it calm. I'll keep it nice. I won't do anything silly.' But when they got up there, that's what happened. And I think that she had a heart attack up there. The autopsy proved that she had had a heart attack. So I think that was what was behind the whole tragic event."

Asked if he thinks he would have gotten on that plane had he still been in the band at the time of the crash, Bob responded: "I would sit it out. I'm not a big fan of flying. I've done lots of it — I mean, I don't know how many lifetimes' worth of flying in one lifetime — and I've never really enjoyed it. I always feel a little anxious flying. So it's not something I would choose to do. 'Oh yeah. I'll go up for a joyride.' [I would probably say] 'Nah, I'll this one out.'"

Daisley wrote/co-wrote the lyrics/music for a good portion of Ozzy's early solo catalog, including the albums "Blizzard Of Ozz", "Diary Of A Madman", "Bark At The Moon", "The Ultimate Sin" and "No Rest For The Wicked". He also served as a bass player on "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman", before he was fired from Osbourne's band after the recording of the latter.

Rhoads was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 2021 ceremony.

Randy, who played in Ozzy's band more than four decades ago, received the Musical Excellence Award at that year's event, which was held at Cleveland, Ohio's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Musical Excellence Award is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Rhoads was inducted into the Rock Hall by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist Tom Morello who stated in a video message. "Randy Rhoads is a peerless talent. He revived Ozzy Osbourne's career as his gunslinger sideman. And it was Randy Rhoads's poster that I had on my wall... You could study Randy's songs in a university-level musicology class and bang your heads to them in a 7-11 parking lot."

Also offering a video tribute was METALLICA's Kirk Hammett, who stated about Randy's death: "All of a sudden, the curtain came down unexpectedly and the show was over before it really, really got going." Longtime Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde spoke highly about his predecessor, saying "Randy, hands down, sits at" the round table of greatness in the Hall Of Fame alongside Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Eddie Van Halen.

Rhoads played on Osbourne's seminal records "Blizzard Of Ozz" (1980) and "Diary Of A Madman". He influenced many musicians and is considered one of the greatest guitartists of all time. His death was a huge shock to the world and Ozzy wrote in his autobiography "I Am Ozzy" that he almost quit music after Randy's passing.

Shortly after Rhoads's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was announced, Ozzy told Rolling Stone: "I knew him for a very short amount of time. But what he gave me in that short amount of time was immeasurable in fucking greatness. To get somebody like Randy Rhoads to play on two albums, and for those two albums to sound as good as the day they were recorded, is something else. And I'm forever in gratitude for that. God only knows where that man would be today. The very fact that he’s not here to breathe the air is just a fucking crime.

"Thank God that he's getting recognized by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He finally got there in the end. I'm sad that his mother was not alive to see it, because he was very close to his mom. I know his brother, Kelle, and his sister, Kathy, are going to be really chuffed about it. It shows that he's not been forgotten. He was a dedicated, true musician, and he was a lovely guy. I still think about him all the time."