WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Adds Second Date For 2024 Music Festival

November 17, 2023

Organizers for the When We Were Young festival have added a second date to the 2024 event.

When We Were Young will now take place on both Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. Both days will feature the same lineup.

Fans can sign up now for the festival's waitlist for guaranteed access to tickets for the second date at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. The general public on-sale will begin on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 a.m.

In 2024, over 50 bands will each perform an album front to back with highlights including MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE performing "The Black Parade", A DAY TO REMEMBER's "Homesick", JIMMY EAT WORLD's "Bleed American", PIERCE THE VEIL's "Collide With The Sky", THE USED's "In Love And Death", SIMPLE PLAN performing "No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls", DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL's "Dusk And Summer", COHEED AND CAMBRIA's "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV", along with NADA SURF's "Let Go", in addition to rare reunions from COBRA STARSHIP performing "¡Viva la Cobra!" and CHIODOS performing "All's Well That Ends Well" and much more. View the entire lineup with dedicated album performances below.

VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms, and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more. When We Were Young has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com.

Sign up for official When We Were Young SMS and e-mail lists to be the first to receive new information. Follow along on social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements.

When We Were Young is produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment.

