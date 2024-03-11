  • facebook
When Will SHINEDOWN Get Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME? 'We're Eligible In 2028', Says ZACH MYERS

March 11, 2024

In a new interview with the Appetite For Distortion podcast, SHINEDOWN's Zach Myers and Brent Smith were asked when they think they will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Zach said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're eligible in '28. But I don't know. I mean, listen, there's bands from the '70s and '80s that aren't in there that I think should very much be in there. So I don't know."

He continued: "Here's the thing: we've never been nominated for a Grammy this far in and [after] this many [Number One singles], and watch us get into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame year one. Wouldn't that make the most sense of anything ever, if we've never been nominated for a Grammy or anything else, but we get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame the first year we're eligible?

Added Brent: "I would be all down. I mean, let's go. A hundred percent. Let's go. The whole thing about that is you hear not necessarily negative stories or horror stories about that whole induction process, but at the end of the day, our number one boss in this band — we have one boss; it happens to be everybody in the audience. So, that's who we care about."

Continued Zach: "We get our Grammy and our Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination every night when we walk on stage and there's 13,000 people out there."

Said Brent: "Don't get me wrong: we'd be happy to have the honor, but it's not something that… You've just gotta keep your head up and keep moving forward."

Zach added: "Yeah, we don't let it motivate us; that's for sure."

SHINEDOWN's single "A Symptom Of Being Human" recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The crossover hit is also moving up the Alternative charts and now impacting at Top 40 radio nationwide, all following its Top 15 run at Hot AC in 2023.

SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Planet Zero", debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums.

SHINEDOWN recorded "Planet Zero" during the pandemic, mostly in bassist/producer Eric Bass's newly built Big Animal Studio in his home base of South Carolina.

SHINEDOWN's six previous albums have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and all gone gold or better — double platinum in the case of 2008's "The Sound Of Madness".

For more than a decade, SHINEDOWN has worked with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, participating in national walks to bring awareness to the effects of depression and donating money to the organization.

