WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Is 'Still Not 100%' One Week After Being Diagnosed With Infection Of Sinus And Trachea

WHITESNAKE frontman David Coverdale says that he is still not completely recovered from the infection of the sinus and trachea which contributed to the cancelation of the remainder of the band's European tour.

Earlier today, the 70-year-old rocker took to his Twitter to write: "Still not 100% but, very happy to be home…Being sick in a hotel, on tour, just ain't the ticket…I hope You & Yours Are Well, Wherever You Are…Know You Are Appreciated & Loved…XXX".

On June 28, WHITESNAKE scrapped three shows on the tour due to Coverdale's illness. Three days later, the rest of the trek was also called off. At the time, David blamed the decision on "continuing health challenges, doctor's orders, and our concern for everyone's health and safety."

David was not the first member of WHITESNAKE to fall ill during the group's latest European tour. Guitarist Reb Beach missed several shows on the trek last month after being "under the weather." On June 25, WHITESNAKE canceled its show at the Rock Imperium festival in Spain due to the fact that drummer Tommy Aldridge "went down" and "was bad enough at the time to have missed the first show ever in his career," according to Coverdale.

WHITESNAKE launched its farewell tour on May 10 at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena. The band's 14-song set, which was part of a European tour with special guests EUROPE and co-headliners FOREIGNER, marked WHITESNAKE's inaugural performance with the group's two latest two additions, keyboardist, guitarist and backing vocalist Dino Jelusick, and Irish bassist Tanya O'Callaghan.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

Prior to the pandemic, WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.