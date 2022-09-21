Why Did All Five Members Of SABATON Get VAN HALEN Tattoos? PÄR SUNDSTRÖM Explains

In a new interview with Canada's The Metal Voice, SABATON bassist Pär Sundström confirmed that he and his bandmates all have VAN HALEN tattoos. Regarding why they all ended up getting the iconic VH logo permanently inked on their bodies, he said: "It was a bet, and we just did that." Asked if he is a fan of VAN HALEN, Pär said: "I think everybody in the band likes VAN HALEN. If I would choose a tattoo out of my own personal popularity, VAN HALEN would not be the first thing I would tattoo."

In 2023, SABATON will release "The War To End All Wars" movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band's tenth studio album, "The War To End All Wars". This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. It will give the viewer a better understanding of what the band’s songs on the album are about — it is a musical and historical adventure.

Currently in post-production, the movie is being made in collaboration with Yarnhub animation studio. SABATON previously worked with the studio on other projects, including the most recent animated story video for "The Red Baron".

"The War To End All Wars" movie is a cohesive, thought-provoking and emotionally charged piece with a heavy focus on storytelling. It features members of the band, both in real life and animated, and a lot of research and effort has been put into it to ensure it depicts history in the most accurate way possible — this is something that the band is very passionate about.

SABATON had a dream of creating something that's entertaining but with great educational value, and that dream has become a reality after two years of hard work.

SABATON climbed the international charts with "The War To End All Wars", securing No. 1 positions in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Finland. Having achieved the top position for the second time in Germany, Sweden and Finland, the album peaked at No. 1 in Poland, Hungary and Austria for the first time in the band's career. This and additional outstanding results in other territories have made "The War To End All Wars" SABATON's most successful album so far.

SABATON announced the rescheduled dates for the European leg of their tour, known as "The Tour To End All Tours", as well as an extension of "The Great Sweden Tour" with 20 additional shows in 20 more cities taking place in early 2023.