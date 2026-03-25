WILLIAM SHATNER Recruits ROB HALFORD For Reimagined Version Of JUDAS PRIEST's 'You've Got Another Thing Comin''

Legendary actor, cultural icon, and recording artist William Shatner is proving once again that age is no barrier to creativity. At 95 years of age, Shatner is continuing work on his highly anticipated heavy metal project — and has just announced a major collaboration that is sure to electrify fans worldwide.

Shatner has officially recruited Rob Halford, the iconic frontman of JUDAS PRIEST, to join him on a reimagined version of the classic metal anthem "You've Got Another Thing Comin'". The collaboration pairs Shatner's unmistakable spoken-word intensity with Halford's soaring, powerhouse vocals, creating a bold and unexpected take on one of heavy metal's most enduring tracks.

"I've always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal," said Shatner. "Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new."

Rob adds: "One life I'm gonna live it up!' William Shatner is boldly doing that more than ever, and I am honored to reinforce this message with him — 'taking flight I said I'll never get enough!'"

The upcoming album, currently in production, continues Shatner's long-standing exploration of music across genres, pushing boundaries and defying expectations. This latest project leans fully into the heavy metal world, featuring high-profile collaborators and bold reinterpretations of classic songs.

Cleopatra Records founder and head Brian Perera says: "I'm honored to be a part of another chapter in William Shatner's musical journey, and celebrating as he goes louder, harder and heavier than ever."

Indeed, Shatner has already taken a first step into these waters, as part of former MEGADETH guitarist Chris Poland's upcoming NUCLEAR MESSIAH project. Their collaboration "Prophet Of Fall-Out" is scheduled as both the all-star aggregation's next single and video, ahead of the full "Black Flame" album release at the end of April.

Further details about William Shatner's album, including additional guest appearances and release dates, will be announced soon.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 70 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist.

In 1966, Shatner originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk in the television series "Star Trek". The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the "Star Trek" movies, one of which he directed.

Shatner played the title role in the hit television series "T.J. Hooker" before hosting television's first reality-based series, "Rescue 911".

He won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer Denny Crane on both "The Practice" and "Boston Legal". He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

Shatner's love of music inspired him to record the critically acclaimed album "Has Been". The Milwaukee Ballet performed "Common People", a dance presentation set to several numbers from the record; the event and its preparations are featured in the documentary "Gonzo Ballet", which played to sold-out houses at film festivals worldwide.

In September 2021, Shatner released the autobiographical album titled "Bill" with tracks featuring Joe Jonas, Brad Paisley and Joe Walsh, to name a few. In October 2020, "The Blues" album quickly reached No. 1 on Billbord's Blues chart. Shatner previously released the country music album "Why Not Me", in August 2018 with Jeff Cook and Heartland Records. Quickly following that, Shatner experienced much success with "Shatner Clause", a holiday album released in October 2018 which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

Off the screen and broadcast waves, Shatner has authored nearly 30 best-sellers in both the fiction and non-fiction genres. His autobiography, "Up Till Now", was a New York Times best-seller and was followed by "Shatner Rules", which was released in October 2011. William Shatner's book "Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship With A Remarkable Man", was released in February 2016, appearing on the New York Times bestseller list. Shatner's released "Live Long And…What I Might Have Learned Along The Way" in September 2018 and "Boldly Go", a fascinating and timely collection of essays in which Shatner reflects on key events from his 90-years of life, was released in October 2022.

In April 2011, Shatner launched his hugely popular one-man show, "Shatner's World", on Broadway. He toured in Australia and New Zealand, followed by tours in Canada and over 50 cities in the United States.

Shatner has been successful in another area — horse breeding. A longtime dedicated breeder of American Quarter horses, he has had enormous success with the American Saddlebred, developing and riding world champions and has won numerous world championships in several equine events. His passions for horses and philanthropy were united when he started the Hollywood Charity Horse Show, which benefits Los Angeles-based children's charities.

Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports. He lives in Los Angeles, California.

William Shatner photo by Elizabeth Shatner