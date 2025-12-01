WITHIN TEMPTATION To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Mother Earth' Album; 'Ice Queen (Acoustic)' Due Later This Month

Dutch symphonic metallers WITHIN TEMPTATION will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album, 2000's "Mother Earth", over the coming months. The "very first chapter of this journey" is a newly recorded acoustic version of "Ice Queen", the original LP's second single, which was the band's commercial breakthrough, and it remains one of WITHIN TEMPTATION's most successful songs to date in Europe.

Earlier today, WITHIN TEMPTATION shared the following message: "As winter settles in, we're marking the start of something truly special. This year, and the next. we'll be celebrating the 25th anniversary of our iconic album 'Mother Earth'. And today, we're thrilled to reveal the very first chapter of this journey. We're opening this anniversary era with a brand-new release: 'Ice Queen (Acoustic)' — out December 19.

"Revisiting this song felt like reconnecting with an old friend. Stripped back to its emotional core, this acoustic version highlights the purity of Sharon's [Den Adel] vocals and the fragile, wintry atmosphere hidden within the original. It's intimate, cinematic and reflective — perfect for the colder season ahead.

"This release marks the beginning of a larger celebration of 'Mother Earth', an album that shaped who we are. Watch this space: several special moments are waiting to be unveiled."

Sharon added: "'Mother Earth' was a defining moment for our breakthrough, and 'Ice Queen' remains a cornerstone of our shows. Revisiting it in this acoustic form gave the song a new life, one we hope touches you in a different way."

According to Wikipedia, "Mother Earth""Ice Queen". The album later reached double platinum status in the Netherlands, platinum in Germany, and gold in Belgium.

Some of WITHIN TEMPTATION's recently released songs, including "Wireless" and the title track of their latest album "Bleed Out", have highlighted such current topics as the war in Ukraine and the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman "detained" for not wearing a hijab.

This past May, WITHIN TEMPTATION collaborated with Ukrainian artist and Eurovision contestant Jerry Heil on a new single "Sing Like A Siren". The song reflects both struggle and determination, capturing the feeling of powerlessness as well as the need to stand up against it. The track also carries a message of guidance: being a siren to call those who are lost back home.

Beyond its artistic vision, "Sing Like A Siren" carries a deeper purpose. The song serves as the soundtrack to WITHIN TEMPTATION's documentary "The Invisible Force", capturing their visit to Ukraine and their initiative to support Ukrainian artists by bringing them along on their "Bleed Out" 2024 tour.

In the fall of 2023, WITHIN TEMPTATION co-sponsored the Ukraine Aid Operations boat fundraiser for the Ukrainian Marines. They donated 6,000 euros for 30 patches, which they packaged with a limited-edition box of their latest album, "Bleed Out".

In March 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION was one of the artists who took part in a telethon concert in support of Ukraine. "Save Ukraine - #StopWar" united more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants. The marathon was broadcast from Warsaw on the Polish TV channel TVP. In addition, broadcasters from many countries around the world rebroadcasted the marathon on their local channels.

Photo credit: Tim Tronkcoe