CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's Upcoming Double Album Will Feature A 'Brilliant Concept' By PEPPER KEENAN: 'For Each Side, It's Different'

In a new interview released today on The Sonic Road Podcast, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY bassist Bobby Landgraf revealed some of the band's plans for 2026, including a U.S. tour with CLUTCH which will tentatively take place in April. A European run will follow in June and July. Speaking with podcast host Beau McGranahan, Landgraf also confirmed that CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's upcoming follow-up to 2018's "No Cross No Crown" will be a double album. Landgraf went deep into the experience of recording the new material with renowned drummer Stanton Moore (GALACTIC). Landgraf described a revitalized energy in the studio, crediting Moore with bringing a unique, funk-driven heaviness to the classic C.O.C. sound.

"[CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist/vocalist] Pepper [Keenan] has a home studio in Mississippi, and that was when I was in a room with Stanton," Bobby explained (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And, man, when I was standing there to Stanton Moore and we had two weeks of living together at the house and just being in each other's heads and there was nowhere to go — there's nowhere to go get in trouble; you're just there working on the stuff. And, yeah, I learned so much from Stanton — to be a bass player, to really hit the right spots and to catch that one. And, man, Stanton is such a big inspiration to me — and Pepper and Woody [Weatherman, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY guitarist]. He did [2005's] 'In The Arms Of God' record before [with CORROSION OF CONFORMITY], so he'd already done that, which is a killer record."

Bobby continued: "To be able to play with Stanton really, I think, elevated my bass-playing game more than… I'm not talking any shit about any other drummers, but Stanton, I believe, really helped me elevate my bass game. So when we wrote all these songs together, we had the best two weeks. We had the big room. The producer was there in the house with us, so we recorded every mistake, every goof-off, every mess-around thing, and some of the stuff came right off the floor."

Asked what made CORROSION OF CONFORMITY decide to release a double album now, Bobby said: "I will just go with what I watched happen in front of me, which is that we probably did 15, 16, maybe even more, songs at the writing session, so it came time to record and we just did it all. And Pepper's got a really good relationship with the label. They trust him. He [said], 'We gotta make this a double record.' They're, like, 'Okay.' I don't recall ever hearing a pushback story from the label. Pepper said, 'This is what I wanna do.' And they said, 'Well, then let's do it.' And then that just opened it all up to really getting into the recordings."

"Pepper has a brilliant concept for the record," Landgraf revealed. "For each side, it's different. The songs on this record go together, the songs on this record go together. And it's a very conceptual record. [It's got] beautiful artwork. Fantastic artwork, and it's amazing. And it will be a serious headphone record. You'll wanna sit at home and put phones on. Don't rip off the record by just hearing it on your telephone or your white earbuds."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's new LP will tentatively be released in late March or early April 2026 via Nuclear Blast.

Some of guitar-recording sessions for the effort took place at a private Miami, Florida studio owned by Barry Gibb of the BEE GEES.

"Warren Riker, our producer, is so great," Bobby said. "He made us sound so great… They went to Barry Gibb's house because of our mutual friend Steve Gibb. Steve played in BLS [BLACK LABEL SOCIETY] and CROWBAR, so he said, 'Hey, man, come to my house. My dad's got the spot.' So they did guitars there. We went back to Pepper's studio and recorded some more guitars there and some vocals and this and that. So there was a lot of back and forth."

Regarding the musical direction of the new CORROSION OF CONFORMITY material, Bobby said: "There's heavy stuff that you'd expect from C.O.C., and there's some groovy stuff that you might not expect… Usually — I don't know; I'll just say the words AC/DC, and every song's gonna kind of have a thing to 'em. This is not that at all. You never know where you're going for the next song. Pepper did that by design. There's little interlude stuff, PINK FLOYD-y stuff in the middle of songs, a narration and talking and some sci-fi…"

This past September, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY released a special rendition of "Fire And Water" by English rock band FREE. The classic track was originally made availale in 1970 on the FREE album of the same name. CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's version came spontaneously in the studio during some downtime while recording their forthcoming new full-length, and serves as the first of the "Riffissippi Studio Jam Sessions", a special collection of jammed out interpretations of songs by some of the band's favorite artists.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recently completed a North American tour supporting JUDAS PRIEST and Alice Cooper. The trek, which commenced on September 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi and ran through October 26 in Houston, Texas, included several CORROSION OF CONFORMITY one-off headlining shows scattered throughout.

Since forming in 1982, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has woven their distinct riffs deep into the fabric of heavy metal for over four decades. Across ten landmark, critically acclaimed albums, the band has continued evolving. From the early days of thrash to their more recent, blues-infused metal, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY has managed to progress with each release keeping fans and critics alike guessing.

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's last full-length album, "No Cross No Crown", was released in 2018 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Recorded with longtime producer John Custer, the record marked the first studio recording with guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan in over a decade and, earning the No. 67 spot on the Billboard Top 200 chart, No. 12 on the Billboard Top Current Albums chart, and No. 3 on the Top Hard Music Albums chart upon its first week of release, is the highest-charting album of the band's career.

In October 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recruited onetime DOWN guitarist and current PANTERA bass tech Landgraf to play bass for the band on the 2024 edition of the Headbangers Boat cruise. He has since joined CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in the studio and on the concert stage.

In September 2024, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY's founding bassist Mike Dean announced his departure from the band.

Reed Mullin died in January 2020 at the age of 53. The drummer, who co-founded CORROSION OF CONFORMITY in 1982 as a hardcore punk act alongside Weatherman and Dean, had missed a number of shows in the preceding four years due to a variety of health issues, including an alcohol-related seizure he suffered back in June 2016.

In 2014, after nearly a straight decade traversing the globe as a guitarist with New Orleans supergroup DOWN, Pepper reconnected with the core CORROSION OF CONFORMITY trio of Weatherman, Dean and Mullin to hit the road hard. "Reed called me and mentioned maybe playing a couple shows," Keenan recalled back in 2017. "I said, 'Let's just go to Europe and see if it works.' So we went to Europe and then ended up going back four times in one year... We toured for a year and then started tracking."

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY recorded "No Cross No Crown" in about forty days over the course of a year at a North Carolina studio with longtime producer John Custer.