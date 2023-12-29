WITHIN TEMPTATION's SHARON DEN ADEL Explains Why She And Her Partner ROBERT WESTERHOLT 'Don't Write Together'

In a new interview with Sonny Reza of Interview Under Fire, WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel spoke about a recent comment her long-term partner, WITHIN TEMPTATION guitarist and co-founder Robert Westerholt, made about not being able to work on music together with her in the same room. The two have primarily written and recorded under the guidance of longtime producer Daniel Gibson since 2004.

"Daniel is the glue between us," Robert said. "Sharon and I don't write together — we fight. I'll sit down and write with Daniel, but then I go out of the room and she comes in and does the same."

Explaining this creative ebb and flow which has historically yielded impressive results, Sharon told Interview Under Fire: "The thing is we are so in our own head when we're trying to create something, and it's like two leaders on a ship — we both wanna be on the steering wheel. And then being annoyed by the other [person], like, 'I had something too,' [laughs] — trying to push the other away a little bit. In that, we are a little bit in competition, maybe, yes, although I applaud everything he has done so far on his own and what he came up with, as he does to me as well. But it's more like when we're in one room, just hell breaks loose. It's, like, I don't know why. I don't know if you've ever worked with your partner, but a lot of people can relate to this. It's like when you wanna work with your partner or maybe family in general, it doesn't work. It's really, like, don't even try."

She continued: "Because music is such a fragile process, if someone else [says] even the slightest unfriendly thing, or even a look can be, like, 'Okay,' that you don't feel safe anymore to do anything out of the ordinary. And it should be a safe place. So we decided, 'Okay, we'll do it separately.' Even we send e-mails to each other when we do the lyrics. So it's, like, 'Okay.'"

Sharon went on to describe Daniel as "the perfect mediator. He really understands also because he has the same problem with his wife," she said. "So it's funny. We can laugh afterwards about it, but at the moment itself, it can really, really be tough."

WITHIN TEMPTATION's latest album, "Bleed Out", came out in October. The LP features the singles "The Purge", "Entertain You", "Wireless", "Bleed Out" and "Don't Pray For Me".

WITHIN TEMPTATION will embark on a European headlining tour in the fall of 2024. The trek marks the band's return to indoors venues after the successful "Worlds Collide" tour featuring co-headliners EVANESCENCE. During that run, WITHIN TEMPTATION performed at Europe's most iconic venues in the fall of 2022, including The O2 in London.