  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WITHIN TEMPTATION's SHARON DEN ADEL Explains Why She And Her Partner ROBERT WESTERHOLT 'Don't Write Together'

December 29, 2023

In a new interview with Sonny Reza of Interview Under Fire, WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel spoke about a recent comment her long-term partner, WITHIN TEMPTATION guitarist and co-founder Robert Westerholt, made about not being able to work on music together with her in the same room. The two have primarily written and recorded under the guidance of longtime producer Daniel Gibson since 2004.

"Daniel is the glue between us," Robert said. "Sharon and I don't write together — we fight. I'll sit down and write with Daniel, but then I go out of the room and she comes in and does the same."

Explaining this creative ebb and flow which has historically yielded impressive results, Sharon told Interview Under Fire: "The thing is we are so in our own head when we're trying to create something, and it's like two leaders on a ship — we both wanna be on the steering wheel. And then being annoyed by the other [person], like, 'I had something too,' [laughs] — trying to push the other away a little bit. In that, we are a little bit in competition, maybe, yes, although I applaud everything he has done so far on his own and what he came up with, as he does to me as well. But it's more like when we're in one room, just hell breaks loose. It's, like, I don't know why. I don't know if you've ever worked with your partner, but a lot of people can relate to this. It's like when you wanna work with your partner or maybe family in general, it doesn't work. It's really, like, don't even try."

She continued: "Because music is such a fragile process, if someone else [says] even the slightest unfriendly thing, or even a look can be, like, 'Okay,' that you don't feel safe anymore to do anything out of the ordinary. And it should be a safe place. So we decided, 'Okay, we'll do it separately.' Even we send e-mails to each other when we do the lyrics. So it's, like, 'Okay.'"

Sharon went on to describe Daniel as "the perfect mediator. He really understands also because he has the same problem with his wife," she said. "So it's funny. We can laugh afterwards about it, but at the moment itself, it can really, really be tough."

WITHIN TEMPTATION's latest album, "Bleed Out", came out in October. The LP features the singles "The Purge", "Entertain You", "Wireless", "Bleed Out" and "Don't Pray For Me".

WITHIN TEMPTATION will embark on a European headlining tour in the fall of 2024. The trek marks the band's return to indoors venues after the successful "Worlds Collide" tour featuring co-headliners EVANESCENCE. During that run, WITHIN TEMPTATION performed at Europe's most iconic venues in the fall of 2022, including The O2 in London.

Find more on Within temptation
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).