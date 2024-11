WITHIN TEMPTATION's SHARON DEN ADEL: 'Our Society Is Changing Again, But A Little Bit More Backwards'

In a new interview with Spain's Mariskal Rock, vocalist Sharon Den Adel of Dutch symphonic metallers WITHIN TEMPTATION spoke about her recent revelation that the band lost tens of thousands of followers on Instagram after sharing a post about Pride, the yearly event for acceptance and visibility of the LGBTIQ+ community, in the Netherlands. Asked how she feels about the fact that something like that can happen in 2024, Sharon said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, it says that our society is changing again, but a little bit more backwards. And I think it has to do with a lot of things in society. And I think also for people to change their minds, how they perceive people, goes slowly. But I felt like there was more tolerance in the past than there is now in certain parts of Europe. But it has also to do with certain things changing in society as well, because we had a lot of movements lately — the #MeToo movement, the Black Lives Matter movement — and I think this is like an anti-reaction almost to everything that is a movement. And I think hopefully it will go away again and people start realizing we're talking about people in general. It doesn't matter what subject it is — if it is LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter or the #MeToo movement — but, yeah, it's a very delicate thing."

Sharon went on to say that WITHIN TEMPTATION wants to bring its fans together through its music "to make people understand that we're all the same eventually. And just because people are different, it doesn't mean that we should ridicule them or cast them out of society. We should be embracing people who are different because it makes [the world] more colorful."

Sharon first spoke about WITHIN TEMPTATION losing Instagram followers over a Pride post this past September during an interview with Germany's Radio Bob!. Asked if she took notice of the fact that the band recently surpassed 400,000 followers on Instagram, she responded: "Well, to be honest, I'm not sure if I should say this on radio, but I was a bit shocked of our own audience in a way, because we reached actually 4,2 [420,000] and we lost a two [20,000], because we made an announcement, like, okay, just a post about Pride in the Netherlands. And we lost 0,2 just by one post saying equality stands for…"

She continued: "I don't care about losing those, but it was a shock to me. So many people were appalled by that message, it's, like, what is the world going to? I was a bit sad about that. It was, like, okay, because you said something about equality and how we see people, how we treat people. Wow. It was a shock… It's reflecting how people are thinking about how things are changing in society sometimes by things you post. It's, like, wow. I didn't see this coming. But anyway, anyway, I'm not regretting it at all. So I'm really happy that it happened because it just cleans up the database. [Laughs] Who cannot stand for equality for everyone? It's, like, come on."

Last December, Den Adel was asked by Mexico's Summa Inferno why it was important for her and her bandmates to voice their political views in some of their recently released songs, including "Wireless" and the title track of their latest album "Bleed Out", which have highlighted such current topics as the war in Ukraine and the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman "detained" for not wearing a hijab. She said: "We are musicians. And what do musicians do? They're storytellers, in my opinion. At least that's how I see myself, as a storyteller.

"Back in the day when there were castles, hundreds of years ago, when the musicians were traveling from country to country, what they did is bring the news from one country to another country," she explained. "If there was a war far down South, then half year later, people would know up North because then the musicians came and they make music, telling the stories of what's happening in the world. And I think that essence of being a musician, I think that's important. I think the essence of keeping certain subjects alive in a different way than in the past, of course, but now more like the news goes so fast in our time, because we have Internet and everything, we know what's happening in every country, more or less. And the thing is it becomes old news very fast. But certain things you need to keep addressing and talking about, like what's happening in Iran, for instance, but also the war in the Ukraine, and of course now that what's happening in Gaza and in Israel. Those topics are important to talk about.

"For us, we've written songs about certain of these topics, like Ukraine and Iran," Sharon added. "We did write something about that. We were inspired by that. So that's why we're talking about it in our interviews. And because it becomes old news very quickly here in Europe. I don't know how it's in your country, but nobody talks that much anymore about the Ukraine or what's happening in Iran. Not at all, because it's not in the news anymore. Ukraine is, because we are, of course, supporting them, but in different ways from a European point of view. But Iran, it's already very much old news since Mahsa Amini died because she resisted the morality police and died in a horrible way after being beaten to death, just because she wore her clothes in an incorrect way, to them. And it's very important to talk about these topics because otherwise it becomes old news and their fight is still going on. And that's in many subjects. We could have written about so many things in the world, even about South America where certain things are happening. But these were the things that inspired us when we were in the studio. At that moment, the war broke out in Ukraine. At that moment, Mahsa Amini had just died and we watched the news, and before we knew it, it was integrated in our music. But it could have been also other topics that are just as much needed to be talked about, of course. But these were the things that were happening in the moment when we were writing music."

Asked if she is afraid of the backlash and criticism she and the rest of WITHIN TEMPTATION might receive for publicly voicing their political views, Sharon said: "Well, I believe in democracy. And I think also we have a voice, and I believe in debating. What I hope to do with this — we're not lashing out or criticizing anything. It's more like we try to keep the subject alive because just by talking about it, we can bring other people to new ideas or get a little bit deeper into the subject or start being interested in the subject and thinking about what is the right thing to do. What kind of world do we wanna live in? I think that's a good question. So I'm not afraid of feeling attacked because of the fact that we take a certain point of view because I think… Well, I think it's, that's the thing of democracy. We can all be a voice and we can all contribute to the debate on what kind of world do you wanna live in and what do you accept from each other and what don't we accept from each other. There should be a certain pressure from other countries trying to help certain people in need. And I think it's most important that we support those who are in oppression, who are oppressed, and to let them know there's people thinking about them and supporting them."