LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Blasts 'Complete A**hole' ELON MUSK

January 22, 2025

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe has blasted Elon Musk for giving a one-armed gesture during a speech celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Speaking at a celebratory rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington hours after Trump was sworn in as president, Musk thanked the crowd for "making it happen", before placing his right hand over his heart and then thrusting the same arm out into air straight ahead of him. He then turned and repeated the action for those sitting behind him.

"My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured," the 53-year-old said, after giving the second one-armed salute.

Earlier today (Wednesday, January 22),Blythe shared the following message via his Instagram Stories: "It's taken me a couple of days to wrap my head around this one. I've tried to consider every angle. Maybe he's a Nazi? Maybe he's just trolling? Maybe he's just so socially awkward he can't control himself? WHO KNOWS? The motherfucker is weird. But one thing is blatantly obvious-he's a FUCKING ASSHOLE.

"Does Elon Musk have Asperger's? Oh, I definitely believe so. That doesn't mean he's not a COMPLETE ASSHOLE- the two are not mutually exclusive, by the way. For fuck's sake, he named his son 'X Æ A-Xii'- who would do that to a child other than a pure and unadulterated thoroughbred PRICK?

"I know a few people with autism- not a single one of them has ever REMOTELY reminded me of Hitler. Even if it WAS an autism-induced mistake, he refuses to cop to it, and that tells us everything we need to know. Because, you see, that's what people with correctly calibrated moral compasses do- they admit their mistakes.

"Supposedly Musk may become an actual government employee at some point- that means we the people will be paying his salary (not that he needs it.) So as a tax paying citizen of the United States, I have a request for the 47th-President Trump, please put your KETAMINE-FUELED PET ROCKET MONKEY back in his cage so he can do things he's suited for- obviously appearing in public is not one of them.

"Oh, and of course: FUCK ALL NAZIS."

After some people on Musk's X social media platform likened his one-armed gesture to a Nazi salute, others disagreed. On Tuesday (January 21),Elon dismissed the criticism, writing on X: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL),a nonprofit focused on combating antisemitism, defended Musk, writing on X: "It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge."

In the last few months, Musk's political views have increasingly shifted to the right. He has made recent statements in support of Germany's far-right AfD party and British anti-immigration party Reform UK.

