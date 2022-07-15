WOLF HOFFMANN Is 'Collecting Ideas' For ACCEPT's Next Studio Album

In a new interview with VWMusic, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was asked if he and his bandmates have been writing new material for the follow-up to 2021's "Too Mean To Die" album. He responded: "Yeah. We just signed a new deal with Napalm Records and they're desperately waiting for a new album. We are currently working on new tracks. While we're on the road, I sit with my guitar in my room and shred away, you know, collecting new ideas. Absolutely."

Wolf also confirmed that there are plans for him to release a third solo album, following "Headbangers Symphony", which came out in 2016.

"I started working on some tracks here and there," he said. "But to tell you the honest truth, this whole pandemic time was not my most creative time. The whole lockdown started, and we were in the middle of recording 'Too Mean To Die', so for a few months we were kind of glad, 'Oh, now we have time and don't have to worry. We can really take our time with this album.' Because touring's gonna start in — we thought maybe in six months everything was gonna be open, but then six months came, and nothing was open. Then we thought, 'Oh, okay, well maybe this tour is just postponed for another six months or a year.' And then that time came, and it was again postponed. So, it was always like this hurry-up-and-wait kind of thing. Almost like you're sitting at an airport, and you think that the flight's gonna take off in thirty minutes, and then thirty minutes comes around, and it’s gonna be another thirty minutes and another hour. That's how it felt to me. It was never, like, 'Oh, you've got two years off now. So, take your time and be creative.' It was just weird, man. It was a weird time for me."

According to Wolf, he has already "laid down some tracks and some ideas" for his third solo album. "But right now, for me, my focus is on ACCEPT and finishing this tour," he said. "We haven't really toured for this latest album, and that's what I really wanna get out of my system first. So, I can't wait to be on the road with ACCEPT again and properly tour this album. When the time comes, I will definitely go into the studio and work on another classical album. But these things take time. I mean, working on this classical stuff is really, really time-consuming."

As previously reported, ACCEPT will embark on a North American tour in the fall. The trek, featuring support from NARCOTIC WASTELAND, will kick off on September 29 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on October 29 in Columbus, Ohio. Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist of new and classic tracks, including mega-hits "Balls To The Wall", "Princess Of The Dawn", "Fast As A Shark" and many more.

This past February, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with British producer Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".

"The Rise Of Chaos" marked ACCEPT's first release with Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams, replacing Herman Frank and Stefan Schwarzmann, respectively.