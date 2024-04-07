WOLF HOFFMANN On Being Sole Remaining Original Member Of ACCEPT: 'It's Only By Default'

In a new interview with Brazil's A Ilha Do Metal, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann reflected on the fact that he is the sole remaining member of the band's classic lineup, having led the legendary German heavy metal outfit for nearly five decades. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am the last man standing from the original times. I've been in ACCEPT 48 years, if you can believe that. That's crazy. And when you would have asked me as a teenager, I would have thought you're crazy, because I would have never thought except would last this long or that I would one day be the only member. And it's only by default. It's only because all the other members have left. So I feel like I'm the captain of the ship and everybody else has left the ship and I have a new crew on board, if you know what I mean."

Regarding the possibility of ACCEPT celebrating five decades since the band's formation, Wolf said: "We do not have any specific plans for the 50th anniversary, but since many, many fans asked for the same question — they all ask, 'What are you gonna do? What are you going to do? So I think we should do something, maybe a special tour, maybe. I have no answer yet, but I know something will have to happen. But right now I'm focused on the new album, 'Humanoid', on the 'Humanoid' tour, and that's what we wanna promote, obviously. Because this is a great album. I think fans will really enjoy it, once they get to hear everything. Right now, we only have two singles out and the response is phenomenal. And we have two videos, and there's a third video coming."

Due on April 26 via Napalm Records, "Humanoid" was once again produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by critically acclaimed heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

Fans can immerse themselves in the upcoming album on an interactive web site, where they can reprogram the robot that is featured on the album cover, and discover different parts of the album in the process. Pre-save "Humanoid" now to gain access to the web site here.

ACCEPT recently announced a massive European headline tour, with more than 20 shows across the continent for autumn 2024. This summer, ACCEPT will also return to some of the world’s most important rock and metal festivals, like Wacken Open Air, Hellfest and more, following their South American spring tour.

In February 2022, it was announced that ACCEPT had inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

ACCEPT's latest album, "Too Mean To Die", came out in January 2021 via Nuclear Blast. The LP was the group's first without bassist Peter Baltes, who exited ACCEPT in November 2018. He has since been replaced by Martin Motnik. ACCEPT's lineup has also been expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, the aforementioned Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Uwe Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join the band permanently.

"Too Mean To Die" was recorded in Nashville with Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, MEGADETH),who has been responsible for the studio sound of ACCEPT since 2010.

Mark Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for the band's original lead singer, Udo Dirkscheider. He can be heard on ACCEPT's last five studio albums, "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017) and "Too Mean To Die".