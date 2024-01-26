WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Announces Launch Of New Signature Guitar

EVH has announced the debut of Wolfgang Van Halen's signature guitar, SA-126.

SA-126 is the result of a three-year collaborative development process between Wolfgang, Matt Bruck and EVH's masterbuilder Chip Ellis. With this release, Wolfgang and EVH carry forward the more than 30-year brand legacy of innovation and top-quality standards into the future with a unique hybrid of classic and high-performance design and features. The end result is a guitar that is unique in its vision and tonal fingerprint.

"The SA-126 was born out of necessity for finding my own sound," said Wolfgang Van Halen. "I wanted to do my own thing and that's how I gravitated towards semi-hollow bodies and how it became my core sound. The goal was to put together a guitar that didn't exist yet, which merged the beauty and wonderful warm tones of a classic semi-hollow guitar but with the performance style and neck that EVH gear is known for."

Crash-tested for over two years by Wolfgang on tour with his band MAMMOTH WVH, this hot rodded semi-hollow instrument projects a beautiful and detailed aesthetic while producing a super wide spectrum of tones from articulate cleans, to burning leads to brutal chugging chordal rhythms. It creates a new categorization for electric guitar and is characterized by its limitless nature.

Featuring a set of custom wound bridge and neck pickups — meticulously crafted exclusively by Fender's resident and legendary pickup designer Tim Shaw, in collaboration with the EVH team — the development was exhaustive. What came from that attention to detail is the perfect, unique voicing the instrument needed to provide such a wide range of versatility and tones.

The SA-126 also features a mahogany body with a basswood centerblock for tone, along with a capped maple top on solid finishes and quilt maple top on translucent finishes with 5-ply body binding. The mahogany neck features a 22-fret 12"- 16" compound ebony fingerboard, jumbo frets and triple block inlays, providing a modern-classic feel that is both familiar and comfortable. Its 24 and three-quarters scale length adds to the overall playability. To facilitate easy adjustments on the fly, a spoke wheel truss rod adjustment is conveniently located at the butt end of the neck.

"Unveiling the SA-126 on this significant day is a testament to the future we're forging at EVH Gear," said Jon Romanowski, VP category management, EVH Gear. "I'm incredibly proud of Wolfgang and the team for their dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the brand's next chapter with innovation and artistry."

