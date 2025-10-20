WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Says 'It's Crazy' To See MAMMOTH's Fanbase Growing: 'It's Not Just 40-Plus-Year-Old VAN HALEN Fans'

In a new interview Terrie Carr of WDHA-FM 105.5 FM, the rock music station licensed to Dover and Morristown, New Jersey, Wolfgang Van Halen — who joined his father Eddie Van Halen in VAN HALEN at the age of 16 for the band's 2007 reunion tour with David Lee Roth, replacing Michael Anthony — spoke about growing popularity of his MAMMOTH project, which will release its third album, "The End", on October 24 via BMG. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's crazy. Honestly, it's tough to believe. I was talking the other day to somebody, and I joke around that I feel like I have crowd dysmorphia where when I see people really enjoying it, it's tough to believe. I almost feel like they're doing it in jest [laughs], and that's just what's wrong with my brain. And the more shows we do and the more people are singing the lyrics — we've only done a few shows with the newer songs, with 'The End' and 'The Spell', and people are already singing along to them. And you see that and it's, like, 'There's no way. They must've studied it to make fun of me. That must be what they're doing.' But then it just takes like my uncle Pat, after every show, to shake me and be, like, 'Dude, that was a good crowd.'"

Wolfgang continued: "It's crazy to be opening for people and you see a bunch of MAMMOTH shirts in the crowd. [And it's] all ages, too, is the craziest thing. You'd think it would just be 40-plus-year-old VAN HALEN fan dudes. But it's starting to break into this fanbase where… And that's okay — obviously, you can love VAN HALEN; VAN HALEN's great. But you see people who like [MAMMOTH] for the band, and it's of all ages and genders. And it's really crazy, man. I can't believe we're really starting to do it."

"The End" is a 10-track effort which clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

"The End" is available for pre-order in multiple configurations, including limited-edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II". From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time", Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song", "Happy" and "Selfish" will fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans have already come to love from MAMMOTH.

MAMMOTH released the first single from "The End", the LP's title track, in May. The success of the single was propelled by the landmark music video, which has surpassed five million views.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.

Throughout late 2024, Wolfgang built the framework for "The End". Rather than compose demos on his computer, he took a different approach. Recording at 5150 Studios with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, he demoed parts by actually performing them in the moment and literally running back and forth between instruments.

"The End" also sees Wolfgang embrace the name "MAMMOTH" without the initial "WVH" that previously followed.

To celebrate "The End" being in stores this October, MAMMOTH will head out on a fall headline run. "The End" tour kicks off on October 31 and runs for five weeks before it wraps up on December 7. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the run.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.