WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Talks Songwriting: 'Not Everything Needs A Guitar Solo'

Wolfgang Van Halen sat down for an in-depth conversation with radio host Mark Strigl at the SiriusXM studios in New York City. The interview aired at 2 p.m. ET on Monday, July 21 on Ozzy's Boneyard (channel 38) and is now available on demand in the SiriusXM app by searching "Wolf Van Halen."

In the wide-ranging interview, Van Halen discussed a number of topics including working with Mark Tremonti of CREED, his admiration for legendary guitarist Randy Rhoads, and his thoughts on Maynard James Keenan of TOOL. He also gave Strigl a preview of "The End", the forthcoming third album from Wolfgang's band MAMMOTH (formerly MAMMOTH WVH),due out this October.

When asked about his various talents as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Van Halen emphasized that songwriting is at the heart of his creative process.

"I think the songwriter leads more than anything," he said. "I don't know, I think that what makes me happy, what brings me purpose with MAMMOTH is writing the songs. That is why I think there are some songs that don't even have a guitar solo. Whenever there is a song that doesn't have a guitar solo, people are, like, 'Dude? What?' And it's, like, it's more about the song and how it is crafted all together. Not everything needs a guitar solo. That might be stupid coming from the son of Eddie Van Halen to say, but, for me, that is where I get my most joy from, crafting the song piece by piece."

Strigl also asked whether fans could expect more solos on "The End". "Yes," Wolfgang confirmed. "There are definitely more guitar solos, for sure, but again, that is not what it is about for me. But it is there, and I am going to give my A-game."

The full conversation is now available exclusively on the SiriusXM app.

"The End" will be released on October 24 via BMG. The 10-track effort clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

"The End" is available for pre-order in multiple configurations, including limited-edition vinyl colors, signed insert version and retailer exclusives.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II". From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time", Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song", "Happy" and "Selfish" will fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans have already come to love from MAMMOTH.

MAMMOTH released their first single from "The End", the LP's title track, in May, and it has shot up the charts currently in the Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The success of the single was propelled by the landmark music video, which is approaching four million views.

To coincide with the album announcement, MAMMOTH has released the track "The Spell" for fans to check out. Now available via all digital service providers, the performance music video showing Wolfgang playing all the instruments and directed by visual collaborator Gordy De St. Jeor can be seen below.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.

MAMMOTH has become known for being road warriors, constantly taking to the road to play their music for the masses whenever they can. 2025 will continues that trend as the band will be heading out with longtime friends in CREED on the "Return Of The Summer Of '99 Tour" this summer. MAMMOTH hit the road July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky through August 30 where the tour wraps in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

To celebrate "The End" being in stores this October, MAMMOTH will head out on a fall headline run. "The End" tour kicks off on October 31 and runs for five weeks before it wraps up on December 7. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the run.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.