WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's Wedding Playlist Included MESHUGGAH

According to People, Wolfgang Van Halen, the 32-year-old son of VAN HALEN legend Eddie Van Halen, married his fiancée Andraia Allsop on Sunday, October 15 at their home in Los Angeles.

Wolfgang walked down the aisle with his mother, actress Valerie Bertinelli, to a song that his father, who died three years ago after a battle with cancer, wrote for him. "The song that my father had written for me, it's an instrumental piece called '316'. It'll be a nice way to include my dad," Wolfgang told People.

The couple hired a DJ for the reception, with Wolfgang joking that some of the songs on their wedding playlist might be unusual.

"I'm sure our DJ is going to look at some of these songs and be like, 'What?' he told People. Andraia added: "When I talked to our DJ, he was very excited about our vision. The one thing that I want, I want Wolfie to have his moment of one of his favorite bands, MESHUGGAH."

Wolfgang explained: They're very progressive metal, I think to anybody, to the non-informed crowd though, it would probably just sound like death metal. Anyone over 40 will be terrified. But you know what? It's my wedding and I'll do whatever I want."

Two months ago, Wolfgang told Consequence that he and Andraia had picked the Peter Gabriel classic "In Your Eyes" as their wedding song. As to how they chose that track, Wolfgang said: "Peter Gabriel is one of our favorite artists. There's a concert before our wedding that we're going to see that's Peter Gabriel, because he's on tour right now and he's just one of our favorite artists. So is one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad's favorite albums of all time. So, I've just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever, and simultaneously, my fiancée [is a fan], as well. So, we couldn't think of a better song."

Wolfgang, who is the frontman of his band MAMMOTH WVH, broke the news of his engagement to Andraia in tweet in July 2022. "She said yes!!" he captioned a selfie of himself and his fiancée.

Andraia and Wolfgang, who have been a couple for almost eight years, attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards together in April 2022.

Allsop reportedly graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor's degree in computer science, and went on to work as a software engineer.

Allsop has an Instagram account exclusively for her photography. In it, she documents photos from Van Halen's concerts.

MAMMOTH WVH released its sophomore album, "II", in August via BMG.

This past July, Wolfgang told Primordial Radio about his love for MESHUGGAH: "I could fall asleep listening to MESHUGGAH; it relaxes me so much.

"If you're familiar with MESHUGGAH, you probably know the song 'Bleed'.

"MESHUGGAH is just one of my favorite bands," he continued. "They are unbelievably heavy — there's nothing heavier than them — but you get lulled into their rhythm. As a drummer first, I just am in love with rhythmic music, and there's nothing more rhythmic than MESHUGGAH.

"After hearing ['Bleed'], you probably couldn't fall asleep to that, but, man, I could, 'cause I love it," he added.

Last November, Wolfgang told TellUs Rock that he listens to MESHUGGAH when he is not writing, recording and performing. "I love MESHUGGAH," he said. "I tend to listen to, at least recently, more heavier music. Like all the new stuff that's come out. ANIMALS AS LEADERS had a new album come out this year, and so did MESHUGGAH. But MESHUGGAH is one of my favorite bands. [They're] nothing like MAMMOTH."

When the interviewer asked what kind of stuff he draws musical inspiration from for MAMMOTH WVH, Wolfgang said: "On the next album, there actually is some MESHUGGAH-inspired songs — just through the lens of MAMMOTH, though. So it's not as super heavy."

Back in 2021, Wolfgang told RockSverige that he was fans of bands like GOJIRA and MASTODON. He said: "Oh, yeah. I love GOJIRA. And I'm crazy about MESHUGGAH. PERIPHERY, I'm friends with those guys and they're a phenomenal band."

Wolfgang, who played all instruments on the first two albums from his MAMMOTH WVH project, was also asked if he can work out the MESHUGGAH song "Bleed" on drums. "Oh, yeah. I can play it," he said. "As a drummer, MESHUGGAH is just like my favorite because it's like a math problem, as a song. As a drummer, it's really fun to figure out the polyrhythmic stuff going on in each song. It's a treat, and I love it."

Wolfgang attended MESHUGGAH's October 2022 concert at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California. The following day, he tweeted out a short video of the performance, and he captioned it simply: "MESHUGGAH is therapy".

Photo credit: Travis Shinn