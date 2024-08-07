WOLFHEART Shares 'Trial By Fire' Music Video

Finnish winter metallers WOLFHEART will release their seventh studio album, "Draconian Darkness", on September 6 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The official music video for the band's latest single, "Trial By Fire", can be seen below.

"Trial By Fire" throws listeners straight into the furnace with a powerful riff and double-bass passage, captivating them with an irresistible groove. This leads to an immersive, blast beat-driven section before the song finally releases its grip, having subjected fans to WOLFHEART's uncompromising test.

WOLFHEART mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen (vocals, guitars) shares: "'Trial By Fire' is not just the heaviest song on the new album but definitely the heaviest song of the whole WOLFHEART career. So as a celebration of this pinnacle of massiveness, it had to be one of the singles."

Accompanied by extensive touring activities, which will begin on the album's release date, the nine-track album promises to elevate the band's intensity to unprecedented levels while honoring their melancholic roots with their chilling signature melodies.

The opus was recorded at Deep Noise Studios and produced, mixed and mastered by the band's long-time collaborator Saku Moilanen. The artwork was crafted by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).

Formed by hardworking multi-instrumentalist Tuomas Saukkonen (BEFORE THE DAWN, BLACK SUN AEON),WOLFHEART stands for a unique combination of sinister atmosphere and intense Northern European metal. Their music is based on sheer strength and poetic depth what generated much appreciation for their work within the worldwide metal community. While WOLFHEART's art is mainly inspired by their Finnish surrounding, their albums tell eclectic stories connecting nature and human feelings, and with each and every album, they've managed to extend their artistic horizon and to give even more utterance to their music.

WOLFHEART is:

Tuomas Saukkonen - vocals, guitars

Vageliss Karzis - guitars, vocals

Lauri Silvonen - bass, vocals

Joonas Kauppinen - drums

Photo credit: Valtteri Hirvonen