WOLFMOTHER Releases New Single 'Stay A Little Longer'

The internationally acclaimed rock band WOLFMOTHER is set to embark on its most extensive European tour to date, featuring an incredible lineup of 37 festival and headliner shows across the continent. The band is also excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer", accompanied by an enthralling new music video.

Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, WOLFMOTHER has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim worldwide. With an impressive discography that includes hits like "Woman", "Joker And The Thief" and "Victorious", the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music.

The upcoming European tour promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for fans, showcasing WOLFMOTHER's unparalleled energy and showmanship. From monumental festival stages to intimate headliner performances, audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience.

In addition to the tour announcement, the band has unveiled their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer". The song captures the essence of WOLFMOTHER's iconic sound, featuring soaring vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and a captivating melody that will resonate with listeners. Accompanying the single is a brand-new music video.

Led by vocalist/guitarist Andrew Stockdale, WOLFMOTHER's debut was certified gold in the States, Germany, Canada and five times platinum in the band's Australian homeland. Lead single "Woman" hit top ten on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart and won a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance".

WOLFMOTHER's most recent album, "Rock Out", was released in November 2021 independently and without the support of a label, distributor or manager. Stockdale enlisted the help of WOLFMOTHER regular Hamish Rosser for drumming duties, and recorded all bass guitar, electric guitar and vocal parts himself, apart from the bass on "Humble" and "Only Way", which was handled by Alexx McConnell.

European tour dates:

Jun. 02 - CZ, Prague - Prague Rocks Festival

Jun. 03 - GER, Ulm - Ulmer Zelt

Jun. 08 - SE, Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival

Jun. 09 - AT, Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock Festival

Jun. 10 - CH, Matten bei Interlaken - Greenfield Festival

Jun. 16 - ES, Santiago de Compostela - O Son Do Camino Festival

Jun. 17 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Paqui

Jun. 18 - ES, Mislata - Repvblicca

Jun. 23 - GER, Karlsruhe - Substage

Jun. 24 - HU, Budapest - 120th Harley Davidson Celebrations

Jun. 29 - GER, Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36

Jun. 30 - GER, Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria

Jul. 01 - GER, Saarbrücken - Garage

Jul. 02 - IT, Ferrara - Ferrara Comfort Festival

Jul. 06 - FR, Paris - Le Trianon

Jul. 07 - BE, Zottegem - Rock Zottegem

Jul. 08 - NL, Andijk - Dijkpop Festival

Jul. 09 - IT, Pistoia - Pistoia Blues Festival

Jul. 13 - GER, Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt

Jul. 14 - GER, Frankfurt - Bartschkapp

Jul. 15 - GER, Dresden - Alter Schlachthof

Jul. 16 - GER, Hannover - Capitol

Jul. 19 - NL, Alkmaar - Victorie

Jul. 20 - NL, Hengelo - Metropool

Jul. 21 - GER, Tuttlingen - Honberg Sommer Festival

Jul. 22 - NL, Lichtenvoorde - Zwarte Cross

Jul. 26 - UK, London - O2 Academy Islington

Jul. 28 - ES, Gijon - Tsunami Festival

Jul. 29 - FL, Helsinki - Jytäkesä Go- Go Festival

Aug. 03 - NL, Steenwijkerwold - Dicky Woodstock Festival

Aug. 04 - NO, Notodden - Notodden Blues Festival

Aug. 05 - PTG, Ponte de Lima - Festival Ponte De Lima

Aug. 11 - DK, Horsens - Jailbreak Festival

Aug. 12 - GER, Eschwege - Open Flair Festival

Aug. 17 - FR, Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival

Aug. 18 - NL, Lierop - Nirwana Tuinfeest

Aug. 19 - FR, Charleville- Mézières - Cabaret Vert Festival