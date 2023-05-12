WOLFMOTHER Releases New Single 'Stay A Little Longer'May 12, 2023
The internationally acclaimed rock band WOLFMOTHER is set to embark on its most extensive European tour to date, featuring an incredible lineup of 37 festival and headliner shows across the continent. The band is also excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer", accompanied by an enthralling new music video.
Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, WOLFMOTHER has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim worldwide. With an impressive discography that includes hits like "Woman", "Joker And The Thief" and "Victorious", the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music.
The upcoming European tour promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for fans, showcasing WOLFMOTHER's unparalleled energy and showmanship. From monumental festival stages to intimate headliner performances, audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience.
In addition to the tour announcement, the band has unveiled their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer". The song captures the essence of WOLFMOTHER's iconic sound, featuring soaring vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and a captivating melody that will resonate with listeners. Accompanying the single is a brand-new music video.
Led by vocalist/guitarist Andrew Stockdale, WOLFMOTHER's debut was certified gold in the States, Germany, Canada and five times platinum in the band's Australian homeland. Lead single "Woman" hit top ten on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart and won a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance".
WOLFMOTHER's most recent album, "Rock Out", was released in November 2021 independently and without the support of a label, distributor or manager. Stockdale enlisted the help of WOLFMOTHER regular Hamish Rosser for drumming duties, and recorded all bass guitar, electric guitar and vocal parts himself, apart from the bass on "Humble" and "Only Way", which was handled by Alexx McConnell.
European tour dates:
Jun. 02 - CZ, Prague - Prague Rocks Festival
Jun. 03 - GER, Ulm - Ulmer Zelt
Jun. 08 - SE, Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival
Jun. 09 - AT, Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock Festival
Jun. 10 - CH, Matten bei Interlaken - Greenfield Festival
Jun. 16 - ES, Santiago de Compostela - O Son Do Camino Festival
Jun. 17 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Paqui
Jun. 18 - ES, Mislata - Repvblicca
Jun. 23 - GER, Karlsruhe - Substage
Jun. 24 - HU, Budapest - 120th Harley Davidson Celebrations
Jun. 29 - GER, Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36
Jun. 30 - GER, Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
Jul. 01 - GER, Saarbrücken - Garage
Jul. 02 - IT, Ferrara - Ferrara Comfort Festival
Jul. 06 - FR, Paris - Le Trianon
Jul. 07 - BE, Zottegem - Rock Zottegem
Jul. 08 - NL, Andijk - Dijkpop Festival
Jul. 09 - IT, Pistoia - Pistoia Blues Festival
Jul. 13 - GER, Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt
Jul. 14 - GER, Frankfurt - Bartschkapp
Jul. 15 - GER, Dresden - Alter Schlachthof
Jul. 16 - GER, Hannover - Capitol
Jul. 19 - NL, Alkmaar - Victorie
Jul. 20 - NL, Hengelo - Metropool
Jul. 21 - GER, Tuttlingen - Honberg Sommer Festival
Jul. 22 - NL, Lichtenvoorde - Zwarte Cross
Jul. 26 - UK, London - O2 Academy Islington
Jul. 28 - ES, Gijon - Tsunami Festival
Jul. 29 - FL, Helsinki - Jytäkesä Go- Go Festival
Aug. 03 - NL, Steenwijkerwold - Dicky Woodstock Festival
Aug. 04 - NO, Notodden - Notodden Blues Festival
Aug. 05 - PTG, Ponte de Lima - Festival Ponte De Lima
Aug. 11 - DK, Horsens - Jailbreak Festival
Aug. 12 - GER, Eschwege - Open Flair Festival
Aug. 17 - FR, Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival
Aug. 18 - NL, Lierop - Nirwana Tuinfeest
Aug. 19 - FR, Charleville- Mézières - Cabaret Vert Festival
Comments Disclaimer And Information