  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

WOLFMOTHER Releases New Single 'Stay A Little Longer'

May 12, 2023

The internationally acclaimed rock band WOLFMOTHER is set to embark on its most extensive European tour to date, featuring an incredible lineup of 37 festival and headliner shows across the continent. The band is also excited to announce the release of their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer", accompanied by an enthralling new music video.

Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, WOLFMOTHER has earned a dedicated following and critical acclaim worldwide. With an impressive discography that includes hits like "Woman", "Joker And The Thief" and "Victorious", the band continues to push the boundaries of rock music.

The upcoming European tour promises to be an extraordinary musical journey for fans, showcasing WOLFMOTHER's unparalleled energy and showmanship. From monumental festival stages to intimate headliner performances, audiences can expect a truly unforgettable experience.

In addition to the tour announcement, the band has unveiled their latest single, "Stay A Little Longer". The song captures the essence of WOLFMOTHER's iconic sound, featuring soaring vocals, blistering guitar riffs, and a captivating melody that will resonate with listeners. Accompanying the single is a brand-new music video.

Led by vocalist/guitarist Andrew Stockdale, WOLFMOTHER's debut was certified gold in the States, Germany, Canada and five times platinum in the band's Australian homeland. Lead single "Woman" hit top ten on the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart and won a Grammy for "Best Hard Rock Performance".

WOLFMOTHER's most recent album, "Rock Out", was released in November 2021 independently and without the support of a label, distributor or manager. Stockdale enlisted the help of WOLFMOTHER regular Hamish Rosser for drumming duties, and recorded all bass guitar, electric guitar and vocal parts himself, apart from the bass on "Humble" and "Only Way", which was handled by Alexx McConnell.

European tour dates:

Jun. 02 - CZ, Prague - Prague Rocks Festival
Jun. 03 - GER, Ulm - Ulmer Zelt
Jun. 08 - SE, Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock Festival
Jun. 09 - AT, Nickelsdorf - Nova Rock Festival
Jun. 10 - CH, Matten bei Interlaken - Greenfield Festival
Jun. 16 - ES, Santiago de Compostela - O Son Do Camino Festival
Jun. 17 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Paqui
Jun. 18 - ES, Mislata - Repvblicca
Jun. 23 - GER, Karlsruhe - Substage
Jun. 24 - HU, Budapest - 120th Harley Davidson Celebrations
Jun. 29 - GER, Hamburg - Große Freiheit 36
Jun. 30 - GER, Cologne - Carlswerk Victoria
Jul. 01 - GER, Saarbrücken - Garage
Jul. 02 - IT, Ferrara - Ferrara Comfort Festival
Jul. 06 - FR, Paris - Le Trianon
Jul. 07 - BE, Zottegem - Rock Zottegem
Jul. 08 - NL, Andijk - Dijkpop Festival
Jul. 09 - IT, Pistoia - Pistoia Blues Festival
Jul. 13 - GER, Berlin - Huxley's Neue Welt
Jul. 14 - GER, Frankfurt - Bartschkapp
Jul. 15 - GER, Dresden - Alter Schlachthof
Jul. 16 - GER, Hannover - Capitol
Jul. 19 - NL, Alkmaar - Victorie
Jul. 20 - NL, Hengelo - Metropool
Jul. 21 - GER, Tuttlingen - Honberg Sommer Festival
Jul. 22 - NL, Lichtenvoorde - Zwarte Cross
Jul. 26 - UK, London - O2 Academy Islington
Jul. 28 - ES, Gijon - Tsunami Festival
Jul. 29 - FL, Helsinki - Jytäkesä Go- Go Festival
Aug. 03 - NL, Steenwijkerwold - Dicky Woodstock Festival
Aug. 04 - NO, Notodden - Notodden Blues Festival
Aug. 05 - PTG, Ponte de Lima - Festival Ponte De Lima
Aug. 11 - DK, Horsens - Jailbreak Festival
Aug. 12 - GER, Eschwege - Open Flair Festival
Aug. 17 - FR, Saint-Nolff - Motocultor Festival
Aug. 18 - NL, Lierop - Nirwana Tuinfeest
Aug. 19 - FR, Charleville- Mézières - Cabaret Vert Festival

Find more on Wolfmother
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).