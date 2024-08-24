WOLFSBANE To Release Re-Recorded Version Of Debut Album Under New Title 'Live Faster'

After many years and many requests from fans, long-running British hard rockers WOLFSBANE will release a re-recorded version of their first album, "Live Fast, Die Fast", titled "Live Faster". The record is scheduled for release towards the end of 2024 and is an entirely new recording, not a remix or remaster of the original.

WOLFSBANE guitarist and producer Jase Edwards said: "You've asked, we've listened. None of us know how long we'll be here on this earth, especially me, so it felt like the right time to remake the album in the way the band first envisioned it. It's going to be brutal."

The record is currently in its final stages of production, with Jase having already blown up two amps trying to get the intensity he's looking for.

"The original recording was lost years ago," comments singer Blaze Bayley. "It's great to be able to go back to the vibe of these songs and use the experience we have now to re-record and reimagine them with Jase producing it all. It's been one of the most exciting things we've done and we didn't expect it to be so much fun."

Steve Danger, WOLFSBANE's dynamic drummer's take is a little more pragmatic. He says: "BLACK LEATHER JACKET! A new one, because old faithful no longer zips up due to a life full of experiences. Experiences equals cake!"

Finally, bassist Jeff Hateley summed it up well: "People have asked us to do this for years, we've always said no. But then we realized we still play most of these songs live and they've evolved over the years. The 35th anniversary seems like a good time to do it all again, our way. The same but different, different but the same."

The band recently shared a teaser video from the studio on their social media and YouTube channel with the caption, "Name That Solo?!?!".

WOLFSBANE burst out of the Midlands in the mid-1980s, signed to Rick Rubin's Def American label in 1989, built up a massive following of (self-titled) "howling mad shitheads" (HMS) and released three raucous albums before imploding in 1994, when Bayley joined IRON MAIDEN.

WOLFSBANE reformed in 2011 to record its first studio album for 17 years, "Wolfsbane Save The World", released in January 2012 to huge acclaim.

WOLFSBANE's first album in a decade, "Genius", was released in June 2022. The artwork for the LP was designed by Simon "Mackie" Piasecki, who also created the covers for WOLFSBANE's 1990 EP "All Hell's Breaking Loose Down At Little Kathy Wilson's Place" and 1991's album "Down Fall The Good Guys".

WOLFSBANE August 2024 press photo above (left to right): Jeff Hateley, Jase Edwards, Steve Danger and Blaze Bayley