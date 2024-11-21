XANDRIA Releases Music Video For 'Outlander'-Inspired Single '200 Years'

Just in time for the release of their epic nine-track EP, "Universal Tales", German symphonic metallers XANDRIA have unleashed the Celtic-inspired track "200 Years" together with a cinematic official music video. "Universal Tales" drops this Friday, November 22 via Napalm Records.

On "200 Years", XANDRIA fully embraces their Celtic roots like never before and explores the realms of the well-known book and TV series "Outlander". Accented by renowned violinist Ally Storch (SUBWAY TO SALLY),mesmerizing violin merges with resolute drums and with the blockbuster-like atmosphere, immediately transporting fans to distant realms, fighting for a free and fair world. "200 Years" is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

This EP follows the success of their latest Top 10-charting album (German charts) "The Wonders Still Awaiting" (2023),which introduced an impressive new lineup featuring Ambre Vourvahis, a half-Greek and half-French singer currently residing in Germany who stuns audiences with her vocal talent that blends elements of rock grit, operatic highs and even growls.

XANDRIA on the new single "200 Years": "We hope you enjoy our new song and video! It's inspired by our deep love for Scotland and its rich history. The many stories of this land have sunk deep into our collective consciousness, becoming the roots of the fantasy worlds we all share — worlds filled with epic tales, like those of Middle-earth and beyond. Stories of people fighting for freedom, love, and the survival of their culture. This one's for you. Slàinte mhath!"

XANDRIA redefines modern symphonic metal and returns with refreshing intensity on "Universal Tales". Each of the songs highlights a different facet of XANDRIA's musical range, alongside a new recording and beautifully re-arranged version of the title track from their recent album, "The Wonders Still Awaiting". From bombastic film score atmospheres, choir-and-orchestra-driven anthems to real Celtic atmospheres and instruments like fiddle and whistles, the songs blend both classic and modern metal influences. "Universal Tales" offers a wealth of discoveries, while Vourhavis explores new heights and depths in her voice, making her even stronger than on the last album.

The former standalone single "Universal", alongside an official music video, is a statement in support of a free, open, and diverse society, standing against authoritarianism and religious fundamentalism. It is dedicated to Jina Mahsa Amini and all those fighting for freedom. "Live The Tale" focuses on the apparent loss of reason in the world, showcasing that despite dark clouds, humankind could head in a positive direction as there is so much yet undiscovered and so much potential in mankind to live the tale of its imagination. The "Universal Tales" EP concludes with orchestral versions of the four new. While Marco Heubaum once again oversaw the recordings as the producer, Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, ARCH ENEMY, EVERGREY) handled the mixing and mastering.

XANDRIA on the new EP: "This EP is a big 'Thank you!!' to all our fans who welcomed us back in such an amazing and heartwarming way last year. The energy and connection we felt during our live shows with you inspired us to quickly write new songs, and we couldn't wait to share them with you.

"Each of the new songs shows a different side of us, so there's a lot to discover on this EP — and we can't wait to play these new songs live for you! We'll see you all at our shows in Europe this November and in North America next March!"

"Universal Tales" track listing:

01. No Time To Live Forever

02. Universal

03. 200 Years (feat. Ally Storch)

04. Live The Tale

05. The Wonders Still Awaiting (Acoustic Film Score Version)

06. No Time To Live Forever (Orchestral Version)

07. Universal (Orchestral Version)

08. 200 Years (Orchestral Version / feat. Ally Storch)

09. Live The Tale (Orchestral Version)

XANDRIA is:

Ambre Vourvahis - Vocals

Marco Heubaum - Guitar

Robert Klawonn - Guitar

Tim Schwarz - Bass

Dimitrios Gatsios - Drums

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe / Nat Enemede (editing)