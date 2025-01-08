YES Legend JON ANDERSON And THE BAND GEEKS Announce Leg One Of 2025 North American Tour

Jon Anderson and THE BAND GEEKS have announced the first leg of their 2025 North American tour. The 18-show trek begins at the Rialto Theater in Tucson Arizona on April 1 and concludes at the Carteret New Jersey Performing Arts Center on May 18. The evening will consist of YES epics and classics as well as songs from the band’s debut album, "True", which was released in August 2024 to worldwide critical acclaim.

The tour will be in support of Jon Anderson and THE BAND GEEKS' live CD/DVD, vinyl and Blu-ray "Live - Perpetual Change", set for release on March 14.

A video for the YES classic "And You And I", taken from the DVD, is available to view below.

Dates for leg one are below:

April 01 - Tucson AZ –The Rialto Theater

April 03 - Anaheim CA-The Grove of Anaheim

April 05 - Las Vegas NV-The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 08 - Oakland CA-Fox Theater

April 11 - Sacramento CA- SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

April 14 - Seattle WA- Moore Theater

April 19 - Rockford IL-Coronado Pac

April 23 - Milwaukee WI-Pabst Theater

April 25 - Des Plaines IL-Des Plaines Theater

April 27 - St.Charles IL-The Arcada Theater

April 30 - North Tonawanda NY-Riviera Theater

May 02 - Cleveland OH-The Agora

May 04 - Lancaster PA-American Music Theater

May 07 - Wilmington DE-The Grand Opera House

May 10 - Ridgefield CT –The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 12 - Ridgefield CT-The Ridgefield Playhouse

May 16 - Westbury NY-Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

May 18 - Carteret NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center

In a 2024 issue of Mojo magazine, Anderson said that he was open to reuniting with his former YES bandmates Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe.

"I was talking to THE BAND GEEKS and said, hopefully we can play in London and Steve will get up and do a couple of songs with us, maybe Rick too," Anderson said. "It just means talking. When I'm out there singing on my own, I still think I'm part of YES. They still feel like my songs."

Anderson co-founded YES in 1968 with bassist Chris Squire, and remained with the band until 2008, when YES replaced him with Benoit David, an Anderson sound-alike who previously fronted the YES tribute band CLOSE TO THE EDGE. David left YES in 2012 and was replaced by Jon Davison.

In July 2020, Howe told Rolling Stone that there is virtually no chance of the surviving members of YES reuniting for a tour.

"I don't think [the fans] should stay up late nights worrying about that," he said. "There's just too much space out there between people. To be in a band together or even to do another tour like 'Union' is completely unthinkable," referencing the group's 1990 "Union" LP and tour, which brought together the previous YES album's lineup (Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Trevor Rabin, Alan White, Tony Kaye) and the then-ex-YES members' group ANDERSON BRUFORD WAKEMAN HOWE (Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe). "It was difficult when we went through that, particularly because of the personalities," Howe said. "I'm not saying any one person is to blame, but when you get a big hodgepodge like that together, it's pretty much a nightmare. We made a nightmare of possibly a good thing back in 1990. I don't think there is the stamina or the appetite for that kind of thing again."

Anderson, Wakeman and Rabin had started touring as ARW: ANDERSON, RABIN AND WAKEMAN in 2016 and then adopted the YES FEATURING JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN moniker shortly after the group's 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Howe last toured with Anderson and Wakeman in 2004.

YES has released over 20 albums across its career, including its self-titled debut in 1969 and "Tales From Topographic Oceans" in 1973.