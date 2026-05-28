YES To Release 'Live At Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976' In July

YES celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of its most storied performances on July 17 with "Live At Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976". The live album's first official release arrives on the heels of the band's new studio album, "Aurora", arriving on June 12

2CD and 3LP versions of "Live At Roosevelt Stadium" are available to pre-order. Rhino.com is offering an exclusive vinyl LP edition (limited to 500) that includes a 12x12 lithograph of of new original album artwork by Roger Dean. A special Spirit Of '76 vinyl edition will also be available at select independent retailers with an insert. The album will also be available to download and stream.

On June 17, 1976, the formidable "Relayer" lineup of YES — Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Chris Squire, Alan White and Patrick Moraz — performed in front of a capacity crowd at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, New Jersey. The quintet was captured mid-tour during a live broadcast on New York's WNEW-FM. While the performance has remained one of the band's most popular bootlegs for decades, this release marks its first official appearance.

The recording finds the band at a creative peak during the "Solo Albums Tour". Following the success of "Relayer" (1974),the members spent 1975 recording five individual solo projects; this 1976 tour was the first time these new arrangements were integrated into the live set. The performance balances full-band epics like "The Gates Of Delirium" and "Ritual" with staples like "Siberian Khatru" and "Heart Of The Sunrise". The set also features rare individual spotlights for Anderson's ethereal selections from "Olias Of Sunhillow" and Moraz's rhythmic explorations from "The Story Of I", alongside Howe's acoustic signature, "Clap". The performance concludes with a rare rendition of "I'm Down", a high-energy classic originally by THE BEATLES.

Ahead of the full release, the live version of "Roundabout" is out digitally today. Listen below.

"Live At Roosevelt Stadium, Jersey City, 17 June 1976" 2CD track listing

Disc One

01. Apocalypse *

02. Siberian Khatru *

03. Sound Chaser *

04. The Gates Of Delirium *

05. I've Seen All Good People *

06. Your Move *

07. All Good People *

08. Long Distance Runaround *

09. The Story Of I (excerpt) *

10. Clap *

11. Olias Of Sunhillow (excerpt) *

Disc Two

01. Ritual *

02. Heart Of The Sunrise *

03. Roundabout *

04. I'm Down *

* Previously Unreleased

3LP Track Listing

Side A

01. Apocalypse *

02. Siberian Khatru *

03. Sound Chaser *

Side B

01. The Gates Of Delirum *

Side C

01. I've Seen All Good People *

02. Your Move *

03. All Good People *

04. Long Distance Runaround *

05. The Story Of I (excerpt) *

06. Clap *

07. Olias Of Sunhillow (excerpt) *

Side D

01. Ritual - Nous Sommes Du Soleil *

Side E

01. Heart Of The Sunrise *

02. I'm Down *

* Previously Unreleased