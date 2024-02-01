You Can Rent OZZY OSBOURNE's West Hollywood Condo For $9,500 A Month

According to Realtor.com, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are seeking a tenant for their West Hollywood, California apartment. They are asking $9,500 monthly rent for the one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a high-rise building with 24/7 security, door attendants, valet parking, and a front desk. The Osbournes also own a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartment next door, which looks to be already rented out. The larger space had been listed for $17,500 a month.

Ozzy and Sharon still own a Hancock Park estate, which was listed for $18 million before having its price reduced to $17.5 million and eventually being removed from the market.

In 2022, Sharon said that she and her husband made the decision to leave the United States and return to live in England.

In August 2022, Ozzy cited gun violence as the one of the main for the move, saying he was "fed up with people getting killed every day."

Sharon, who also manages Ozzy's career, told Consequence the decision was made easier by the fact that "California is not what it once was."

"When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven," she said. "In the '70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It's not that hub anymore. It's not exciting anymore. It hasn't gone sideways, it's gone down. It's not a fun place to live. It's dangerous here. Every big city's got crime, but I don't feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy."

In September 2022, Sharon told "Fox & Friends" she and Ozzy hadn't yet officially moved back to the U.K. because "our house isn't ready yet. We've had our family house for over 30 years but we haven't lived in it so long," she explained. "And you go back and you go, 'Oh, it's falling apart.' And so we're redoing it. And then we will move."

As for why she and Ozzy have decided to go back to England, Sharon said: "[There are] many reasons. Yes, we don't like the gun violence in Los Angeles. But there's a lot more room for Ozzy. He can go fishing on our land, he can go shooting — he loves to shoot — and it's just a different lifestyle. He can walk around, do his thing, nobody there looking at him. And he can have some privacy."

When she was pressed to elaborate on the political reasons behind Ozzy's previous comment that he didn't want to "die in crazy America," Sharon said: "I think because there are so many guns, and I think because people commit crimes and they don't have to pay bail, and then suddenly — boom! — they're back out on the streets again. And there seems to be no repercussions for bad behavior. And so, 'Well, I might as well do it again. There's no bail. Why not?' Hopefully they do change the law with that."

Ozzy and Sharon will resume living in the U.K. after residing in Los Angeles for more than two decades.

"Everything's fucking ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's fucking crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," Ozzy clarified.

Sharon told The Observer that the move back to England had nothing to do with her husband's health.

"I knew people would think that. It's not. It's just time," she said. "America has changed so drastically. It isn't the United States of America at all. Nothing's united about it. It's a very weird place to live right now."