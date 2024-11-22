  • facebook
ZAKK SABBATH Announces March 2025 European Tour

November 22, 2024

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),will embark on a European tour in March 2025.

Blasko, who recently rejoined ROB ZOMBIE, is not taking part in any of the current ZAKK SABBATH touring activities and is being replaced on the road by BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio.

ZAKK SABBATH March 2025 European tour dates:

March 04 - Manchester - UK - Ritz
March 05 - Birmingham - UK - Academy
March 06 - Glasgow - UK - Garage
March 07 - London - UK - Shepherd’s Bush Empire
March 08 - Southampton - UK - The 1865
March 10 - Paris - FR - Elysee Montmartre
March 11 - Luxembourg - LU - Den Atelier
March 12 - Zurich - CH - Komplex 457
March 14 - Cologne - DE - Essigfabrik
March 15 - Frankfurt am Main - DE - Zoom
March 16 - Tilburg - NL - O13
March 18 - Hamburg - DE - Markthalle
March 20 - Warsaw - PL - Progresja
March 21 - Berlin - DE - Festsaal Kreuzberg
March 22 - Vienna - AT - Gasometer
March 23 - Munich - DE - Backstage

This past September, ZAKK SABBATH announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."

