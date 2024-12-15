ZAKK SABBATH Postpones Shows After ZAKK WYLDE Loses His Voice

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PANTERA),has postponed its concerts in Little Rock, Arkansas (December 14 at The Hall) and New Orleans, Louisiana (December 15 at The Fillmore). According to a post on ZAKK SABBATH's social media, "Zakk has lost his voice and, under medical advice, cannot perform. We want to ensure you experience the best possible show, and performing under these conditions would not meet the standards you deserve."

The Little Rock show will now take place on Wednesday, January 15 while the New Orleans gig will be held on Tuesday January 14. All tickets for the two concerts will remain valid for the rescheduled dates, so please hold on to them. For those unable to attend the new dates, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

ZAKK SABBATH says: "We understand how disappointing this news is and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

"We love and appreciate you all and we will see you soon."

In addition to Zakk, the current ZAKK SABBATH touring lineup features BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's John "JD" DeServio on bass and Jeff Fabb on drums.

This past September, ZAKK SABBATH announced the release of "Greatest Riffs", a digital collection celebrating the iconic music of BLACK SABBATH and their legendary guitarist Tony Iommi. Featuring a handpicked selection of tracks, this release pays tribute to the band that defined heavy metal for generations.

Formed by Wylde in 2014, ZAKK SABBATH has brought the music of BLACK SABBATH to life through explosive live performances and recordings. For the first time, fans can enjoy "Greatest Riffs" on all major streaming platforms. This digital release brings together some of the most powerful and enduring songs from the ZAKK SABBATH albums "Vertigo" and "Doomed Forever Forever Doomed", previously only available in physical formats.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [57] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."

