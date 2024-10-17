ZAKK WYLDE, FOREIGNER To Perform At Cleveland Browns' First-Ever Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Game

The Cleveland Browns will continue the celebration of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction week at the third home game of the season by hosting a first-of-its kind Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame game at Huntington Bank Field as the Browns face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 20.

Brent Rossi, senior vice president, marketing and media at Haslam Sports Group said: "The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and the Cleveland Browns together embody the passion of our city. We are thrilled to partner with the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for their 2024 induction week with this special first-time collaboration on Sunday. Before and throughout the game, we will highlight this year's inductees in a number of different ways, connecting our fans with the history of rock and roll in Cleveland through football."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Cleveland Browns to highlight the massive impact and influence of our inductees on rock and roll, the music that connects us all," said Greg Harris, president and CEO, Rock And Roll Hall of Fame And Museum. "The first-ever Cleveland Browns Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame game will be an exciting feature of our 2024 induction week when the national spotlight shines on Cleveland."

During the game, there will be a number of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-branded takeover elements as well as activations and surprises celebrating Cleveland's very own Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. There will also be inclusion of a number of artists from this year's Hall Of Fame class as well as past inductees throughout the day.

Below are further details about the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame game:

Throughout Sunday, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class of 2024 will be highlighted through in-game music at Huntington Bank Field as well as videos highlighting this year's inductees. There will also be a number of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-themed giveaways throughout the game. During halftime, which is brought to fans by FanDuel, 2024 inductee FOREIGNER will perform at Huntington Bank Field. At the end of the third quarter, Zakk Wylde will join Browns fan favorite, guitarist Max Stak, for a special performance.

Dawg Pound Drive will have a complete, two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee (2006 as a member of BLACK SABBATH and 2024 as a solo artist) Ozzy Osbourne "Bark At The Moon" takeover. This takeover will include opportunities for fans such as a guitar smash photo opportunity, similar to the pregame Dawg Pound Captain tradition of smashing the guitar, with an Ozzy Osbourne-branded guitar, an Ozzy Osbourne-branded bar featured in partnership with Aramark, a special-edition Ozzy Osbourne bandana courtesy of Milk-Bone available (limited quantity available),photo opportunity with 25 foot inflatable Ozzy Osbourne and Crown Royal's Royal Rig will make a stop in Cleveland on Dawg Pound Drive.

Pregame elements include the return of the surprise Dawg Pound Captain who will smash the guitarahead of the start of the game. The national anthem will be performed by Zakk Wylde, the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne and as the founder, lead guitarist, lead singer, songwriter and producer of the heavy metal band BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. 2024 inductee and Youngstown, Ohio native Robert "Kool" Bell, co-founder and bass guitarist of KOOL & THE GANG, will serve as the coin toss captain for the game. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a rock and roll-themed hoodie which will be at the Browns Pro Shop at Huntington Bank Field.

For more information on gameday, fans can visit www.clevelandbrowns.com.