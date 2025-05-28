ZAKK WYLDE Says PANTERA Is 'The Gold Standard In Their Genre Of Extreme Metal'

Legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, PANTERA) is the latest guest on Billy Corgan's podcast, "The Magnificent Others". Corgan and Wylde discuss their shared love of classic rock influences like BLACK SABBATH, Jimi Hendrix and Elton John, and the challenges of forging an original sound in the shadow of greats like Eddie Van Halen and Randy Rhoads. Zakk opens up about his time with Ozzy Osbourne, the evolution of his playing style, his influences, and the brotherhood of musicians. The conversation also touches on the impact of PANTERA, Zakk's tribute performances for late PANTERA members "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott, and the spirit of perseverance that drives his career.

Regarding his involvement in the reformed version of PANTERA, also featuring classic-era members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass),along with Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) on drums, Zakk said: "My whole thing is, like, whenever anybody asked me — this is when Vinnie was still alive — it was just, like, 'Hey, Zakk, man, if the fellas ever do it or whatever, did a reunion to celebrate Dime and everything like that, would you be [interested in being a part of it]?' I go, 'Of course I would.' I remember Rob Halford, we were doing opening for JUDAS PRIEST over in South America [in late 2022], when we first started doing [the PANTERA thing], and Rob was, like, 'Zakk, this is a real beautiful thing that you guys are doing.' And I was, like, 'Thanks, Rob. I said, 'It wasn't a matter of if I'll do it; it's when I'll do it,' 'cause I just equate it to Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton, with their relationship. If [Hendrix drummer] Mitch [Mitchell] and [bassist] Noel [Redding] would've said, 'Eric, we wanna go celebrate Jimi. Would you sing and play Jimi's stuff?' Of course Eric Clapton's gonna say yes. I laid Dime the rest. I as a pallbearer. So what do you think I'm gonna do? He was my buddy."

On the topic of how he approaches playing shows with PANTERA, Zakk said: "I just always look at it like if Dime and Vinnie were at the soundboard, and we go, 'We got you guys an early Christmas present.' And they were, like, 'All right, man.' 'Cause the guys were always about having a good time, everyone partying and just barbecuing and whatever. And then go, 'Check this out. We got a little something for you.' And all of a sudden the guys are just sitting out at the front of the house or whatever, and then all of a sudden the curtain drops [and we start off with] 'A New Level'. And the kabuki comes down, and it's me, Charlie, Phil and Rex. And Zakk and Charlie wanted to get you an early birthday present or whatever, and they'd be going, 'I can't believe these jackasses are playing…' I'm just saying — if it was Dime doing it, Dime and Vinnie doing it up there, with me and Charlie [in the audience], [and them] playing Ozzy or ANTHRAX songs or BLACK LABEL, whatever. Me and Charlie would be crying laughing. And just watching Dime doing the solo to 'No More Tears' or whatever, it would sound like Dime playing it regardless, 'cause he's not gonna escape that. Dime could play 'Eruption' and it's gonna sound, and you could listen to it and go, 'Yeah, it sounds like Dime playing 'Eruption'. Even if it's note for note, it's just gonna sound like Dime, 'cause of his touch and his feel. Just like when Randy Rhoads was playing 'Paranoid', it sounds like Randy Rhoads playing 'Paranoid'. But I just always picture them every night, I just picture them [getting a kick out of it], especially when Rita's [Haney, Dimebag's longtime girlfriend] over there on the side of the stage and everything like that. Especially those two guys, because they just loved life so much."

According to Zakk, the response to the PANTERA comeback has been overwhelmingly positive. "Anyone that comes and sees it, it is what it is — it's a beautiful tribute to the guys," he said. "And it really is pretty amazing. Every night Phil just always asks, he's, like, 'How many people saw PANTERA back in the day?' And then you'll have, obviously, the PANTERA faithful that were, like, 'Zakk, I'd seen Dime and Vinnie and the fellas, Phil and Rex, when there was, like, eight people in the club or whatever and then until when the guys exploded' and whatever. So you have the PANTERA faithful. And he is, like, 'All right, how many people, this is their first time ever hearing these songs live?' I'd have to say it's either 75%... I mean, of the younger kids… My uncle Zakk always told me about the legend of PANTERA and how great they were and it was just this force to be reckoned with. And so now I'm bringing my nephews who are old enough to see it now, because they were five years old when it ended."

Wylde went on to offer his theory as to why PANTERA's music has stood the test of time for so long. "Well, what I always say what separated SABBATH from everything, it's not because it's heavy. It's because it's great songs," he said. "So with our PANTERA, as far as I'm concerned, I always say PANTERA in is in their genre of extreme metal, they are the gold standard of where everything… Just like how SABBATH and [LED] ZEPPELIN, THE [ROLLING] STONES, THE BEATLES are the gold standard. So if it's a southern rock band, just THE ALLMAN BROTHERS and [LYNYRD] SKYNYRD are the gold standard of that style of music. So, with extreme metal, they're all measured by what PANTERA set."

PANTERA recently announced a summer 2025 U.S. amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the journey will commence on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and wind its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on September 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Support will be provided by Swedish heavy metal icons AMON AMARTH.

PANTERA's latest stretch of live dates follows the band's spring run of stadium shows with METALLICA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES as well as a very special U.K. performance as part of BLACK SABBATH's and Ozzy Osbourne's historic final show alongside METALLICA, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALESTORM, ALICE IN CHAINS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and more.

PANTERA kicked off its 2025 European headlining tour on January 21 at Helsingin Jäähalli (Ice Hall) in Helsinki, Finland.

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie, who was Dimebag's brother, and Anselmo had not spoken since PANTERA split in 2003. But the relationship got even more acrimonious when Vinnie suggested that some remarks the vocalist had made about Dimebag in print just weeks earlier might have incited Dimebag's killer.