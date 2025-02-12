ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Named Grand Marshal Of Atlanta's Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Event

Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced that ZZ TOP lead singer and guitarist Billy F Gibbons will be the grand marshal for the upcoming Ambetter Health 400.

As part of his grand marshal duties, Gibbons will say the most famous words in motorsports, compelling the starting field to life when he says, "Drivers, start your engines. Time to roll…fast and faster!" Billy will growl as motors rev.

Gibbons will kick off the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta's spring NASCAR weekend. The weekend features races across all three of the sanctioning body's national touring series, including the Fr8 Racing 208 and Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the February 21-23 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Atlanta's spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 23, 2025, with intense, superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR's best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 11th year of Atlanta's same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, February 22, 2025. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

With his signature beard and African headgear, Gibbons is instantly recognizable and best known as the centerpiece of ZZ TOP. His iconic vocals and riffs played a major role in the band's ascent to becoming one of the country's top rock bands with renowned tracks like "La Grange", "Tush" and later "Give Me All Your Loving" and "Sharp Dressed Man". Over the course of more than five decades, more than 50 million ZZ TOP albums have been sold as well as a significant number of Billy F Gibbons solo albums. Billy and his ZZ TOP bandmates were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame by Keith Richards of THE ROLLING STONES, his friend and admirer.

His solo releases include the Afro-Cuban-flavored "Perfectamundo", the bluesy "The Big Bad Blues" and the hard-rockin' "Hardware", all of which are underscored by what he refers to as the "Three T's": Tone, Taste and Tenacity. More recently he's released "Livin' It Up Down In Texas" as heard on the soundtrack to the hit series "Land Man". It was written by Gibbons with Billy Bob Thornton, the series' star, and Nashville singer/composer and "Land Man" actor Mark Collie.