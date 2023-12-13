  • facebook
A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom (The Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)

Spinefarm
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Under Grass and Clover
02. Platitudes and Barren Wounds
03. In Your Face
04. Shovel Knockout
05. Bodom Beach Terror
06. Everytime I Die
07. Halo Of Blood
08. Are You Dead Yet?
09. Blooddrunk
10. I Worship Chaos
11. Angels Don't Kill
12. Follow The Reaper
13. Deadnight Warrior
14. Needled 24/7
15. Hate Me
16. Hate Crew Deathroll
17. Lake Bodom
18. Downfall

Even though the end of Alexi Laiho's story was a tragic one, everything that had preceded it crackled with triumph. CHILDREN OF BODOM became one of the best loved metal bands on the planet by simply nailing the whole heavy metal business with more fire, flair and ferocity than anyone else.

Ostensibly a melodic death metal band, at least when they released their early records, the Finns' mastery of virtuoso power metal histrionics and sleaze-adjacent rock 'n' roll sing-alongs turned them into superstars. Albums like "Follow The Reaper" (2000),  "Hate Crew Deathroll" (2003) and "Are You Dead Yet?" (2005) still sound utterly electrifying many years later, and even if the band's later records failed to generate quite the same amount of hysteria, their ability to reduce any venue to a pile of smoking rubble had already won most metalheads over by that point.

In fact, it is CHILDREN OF BODOM's unwavering status as a killer live band that ensures that "A Chapter Called Children Of Bodom (The Final Show In Helsinki Ice Hall 2019)" (not the snappiest title, in fairness)  is a more fitting representation of Alexi Laiho's grand contribution to our world than any studio-bound greatest hits set could ever be. On stage is where he shone brightest, and this document of the band's final ever show confirms that he was blazing until the end.

Every dedicated fan will have their own opinions on the set list that CHILDREN OF BODOM played while in support of 2019's "Hexed" album, but it is hard to imagine what anyone could find to moan about here. With at least one song from every studio album, all bases are covered, while an understandable emphasis on songs from "Hate Crew Deathroll" and "Follow The Reaper" tallies with the consensus on the best Bodom records.

Playing four title tracks in a row was a nice touch, and finishing with "Lake Bodom" (from 1997 debut "Something Wild") and "Downfall" (the big hit from "Follow The Reaper") in front of a vociferous home crowd adds a neat sense of history proudly eating itself. But the best thing about this long-awaited live album is simply the glorious sound of Laiho at full throttle; his voice in great shape and his guitar playing predictably out-of-this-world. Audibly in his element and helplessly in love with the thrill of it all, he was a truly brilliant rock star and this is a spectacular epitaph. Gone too soon, but never, ever forgotten.

Author: Dom Lawson
