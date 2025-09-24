Steamhammer

01. A New World Rising

02. Innovation

03. Against The Machine

04. Freedom

05. We'll Find A Way

06. Cross The Line

07. Next Generation

08. Fire In Your Eyes

09. Leave Behind

10. Paradigm Change

11. Fear Out Of Time

12. Beyond The Shield Of Misery

13. Straight To Hell '25

Stalwarts of a German metal scene that doesn't much care for your pop-metal detours, RAGE have been true to the original cause for more than 40 years. Weirdly, they show no signs of fatigue. 18 months after the release of the mammoth, 94-minute "Afterlifelines", which crammed slightly too much into its creative cauldron but just about got away with it, "A New World Rising" is the latest demonstration of metal prowess from Peavy Wagner's unstoppable trio. In contrast with its predecessor, this 13-song celebration of power and melody is, superficially at least, an exercise in getting back to basics. Gone are the lavish epics and tasteful experimentation, replaced by nothing more radical than huge, bombastic tunes and the irresistible sound of a power trio cranking everything up to 11 and giving the audience the goods with both barrels. It's unpretentious, uproarious and gets straight to the point, 13 times in a row.

Whether or not fans will regard this disciplined simplification as a smart move or a holding position is unclear, but there is no denying that RAGE know their way around a big metal tune and "A New World Rising" is bursting at the seams with them. The lineup changes of a few years ago have proved to be inspirational: RAGE have never sounded more electrified and energetic than they do here, and Wagner's ageless roar sounds newly invigorated by the controlled chaos erupting around him. Considerably heavier and more muscular than the power metal norm, the Germans have taken to their chosen task with real commitment. "A New World Rising", "Innovation" and "Against The Machine" amount to a blistering, opening triumvirate of tunes that all have huge hooks and riffs that would hit the target in any era. Stripped of the last album's pomp and ceremony, RAGE are reborn: a kick-ass, three-piece metal band with an unerring gift for four-minute anthems.

"Freedom" may be the best of the lot. Unusually exciting for something so straightforward, it rattles along with feral energy and the joyful confidence of confirmed champions. Similarly great, "Fear Out Of Time" is a monstrously heavy, mid-paced barrage of fervently modern riffing and gritty melody. Not surprisingly for a band on their 27th album, it oozes authority and almost dares younger generations to compete. Both "Beyond The Shield Of Misery" and "We'll Find A Way" occupy similar territory, and it is a testament to RAGE's tireless enthusiasm for the whole enterprise that even a prevailing tendency to stick to the familiar has no negative effect. Sometimes, going back to basics is just what a band needs to keep their music fresh, and that philosophy is plastered all over "A New World Rising" like offensive graffiti on a toilet wall. Even the closing re-record of "Straight To Hell" justifies its existence. Originally from 2001's excellent "Welcome To The Other Side", this new version cheerfully kicks its ageing counterpart in the face, with a force that simply wasn't conceivable 24 years ago. Doubtless there will be more extravagance and invention in this band's future, but RAGE are spending 2025 on the simple things that definitely work. Heavy metal, played with passion, and tunes you could club a man to death with. Excellent work, boys.