Peaceville

01. Aborted From Reality

02. Wormskinned

03. Cathedral of Vomit

04. Cerebral Ghost

05. Mind Tentacles

06. Poisoned Limbs

07. Horizon of Cremains

08. Crosses and Coffins

09. Unrepentant Mutant Serpent

10. Dehumanized

11. The Static Abyss

A relatively new band, STATIC ABYSS is born from mature, royal death metal blood. It's essentially a duo, the unholy union of vocalist / percussionist Chris Reifert — whose resume includes ABSCESS and DEATH, integral on the latter unit's classic debut "Scream Bloody Gore", no less — and accomplished producer Greg Wilkinson on guitars and bass. For those well versed on the resilient, enduring death-doom pioneers AUTOPSY, Reifert is a founding member; Wilkinson joined the fold recently and appeared on their excellent 2022 album "Morbidity Triumphant". Flashy resumes aside, STATIC ABYSS would be meaningless if the music wasn't up to snuff. Fortunately for death metal aficionados, STATIC ABYSS's debut "Labrynth of Veins" was a prime piece of primitive and skillfully executed death metal in the vein of AUTOPSY but considerably divergent due to the prominent focus on nefarious, melodious guitar work.

And now, STATIC ABYSS are poised to release their sophomore effort, "Aborted From Reality". The new slab's 11 tracks are a logical extension of the debut. The album also subtly and successfully ventures into detailed and dissimilar terrain. "Wormskinned", the lead single, a song that's generally doom in pace and focus though spliced with beefy, mid-tempo assaults, leverages Wilkinson's ability to evoke a bridge between mournfulness, sorrow and depression. Yes, AUTOPSY are known for their gloomy melodic strength as well because of the top-tier, evil guitar stylings, but STATIC ABYSS leans much more toward the doom side of death-doom.

The doom factor is obvious, but it shouldn't be overstated. Few could question the authenticity of expression when listening to Reifert's barbed-tongue delivery, hellish screams and jackhammer beats on "Cerebral Ghost", a track that's much more abrasive and akin to AUTOPSY at points. "Mind Tentacles" encompasses so much in less than three minutes: melodic death-doom fluidly leads toward parts that are mid-tempo death thrash, scathingly death metal and almost post-punk in a metallic way bringing to mind VOIVOD or KILLING JOKE. None of these nuances are subtle; everything is in your face. It's so naturally and seamlessly performed that it takes numerous listening sessions to fully appreciate in a song that's immediately palatable and catchy.

There's an unmistakably depressive quality that oozes throughout "Aborted From Reality", yet this is the polar opposite of anything stereotypically emo or DSBM (Depressive Suicidal Black Metal). What makes any band or branch of heavy metal legitimate is that undying drive to lash back and/or overcome whatever one's plight or struggle may be. The unhinged mania propelling "Crosses and Coffins" reveals a deep, unwavering strength that's ultimately inspiring and motivational.

Not surprisingly, STATIC ABYSS isn't too distant from AUTOPSY; and yet it stands firmly on its own. "Aborted From Reality" is a solid album that's rewarding throughout, and ideally it should be appreciated in its entirety. Certain cuts stand out more than others, however there is an element of monotony that probably won't prompt many to revisit the release. In any event, there is unquestionably true death metal magic to be found for those who do take the time to truly soak it in and spend time with it.