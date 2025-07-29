Gurgling Gore

01. Enveloping Effluvium

02. Gelatinous Mutation Ov Brewed Origin

03. Such Rapid Sphacelation

04. Excess Virulent Seepage

05. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 1 – Parasitic Mutant From Beyond)

06. Entering The Gastral Realm (Pt. 2 – Ingurgitation Simulation)

07. The Final Fuckening

08. Drowning In Sputum

09. Trapped In The Plasmovoid

10. An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell

The received wisdom is that heaviness flows directly from the subterranean depths that guitars are tuned to. We rarely question this, not least because the proof is overwhelming and undeniable. But death metal was not always tuned down to the infernal lowest, and PLASMODULATED are nobly reintroducing the concept of guitars being tuned, well, relatively normally or at least in classic "concert tuning" of the rock old school. As a result of this gently subversive move, "An Ocean Ov Putrid, Stinky, Vile, Disgusting Hell" immediately stands out in today's enjoyably overpopulated death metal scene. The first full-length from what began as founder and driving force Myk Colby's one-man operation, this is one of the most potent DM debuts to emerge in a long time.

One of the advantages of playing death metal without being dragged into the unfathomable slurry of the detuned is that there are no faux-atmospheric grey areas in PLASMODULATED's craft. The opening "Enveloping Effluvium" cheerfully gives the game away: this is grimy but virtuoso death, with a snappy, precise delivery that recalls the likes of MEGADETH, POSSESSED and late period DEATH, at least in terms of guitar tones, space between instruments, and the bright, melodic thrust of certain unexpected moments. Compositionally speaking, however, this is an act of pure, old-school, technical death metal ugliness.

It is obvious from the album's nauseous, eye-frazzling artwork that PLASMODULATED concur with many of the modern scene's wooziest indulgences. This is a psychedelic death metal record, but one that relies on riffs, tunes, and sharp songwriting, rather than continually surrendering to miasmic sludge. Two-part centerpiece "Entering The Gastral Realm" traverses several subgenre borders, but the focus and clarity of this band's guitar work tells of a profound appreciation for the early '90s and bands like CONVULSE, DEMILICH and PHLEBOTOMIZED. Meanwhile, the syrupy synthesizers that bubble in from every warped angle point to a kinship with the bilious likes of WHARFLURCH (not surprising, given that Myk Colby is a member of both) and the UK's SLIMELORD. Songs like "The Final Fuckening" and "Drowned In Sputum" writhe and fidget, ragged riffs wielded like weapons, and flashes of post-VOIVOD eccentricity puncturing any semblance of conventionality.

There is a strong, doomy element to PLASMODULATED's sound too: the closing title track is foulness incarnate, and a final fuck you to anyone still pining for detuned and flappy guitar strings. From belligerent bursts of blast-beaten riffing to the slow ache of lethargic and haunting low-end riffs, Colby's vision is vivid and enthralling. It is also deeply unsavory and dripping with mysterious effluent. Putrid, stinky, vile. Another one for this year's obnoxiously great death metal pile.