NOTHING MORE

Carnal

Better Noise
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Carnal
02. House On Sand (feat. Eric V Of I Prevail)
03. If It Doesn't Hurt
04. Angel Song (feat. David Draiman)
05. Freefall
06. Blame It On The Drugs
07. Head
08. Existential Dread
09. Heart
10. Down The River
11. Give It Time
12. Sight
13. Stuck (feat. Sinizter)
14. Run For Your Life
15. Sound

NOTHING MORE's seventh studio record, "Carnal" (Better Noise) is one of the band's most eclectic releases to date. Right away, what sticks out are the various collaborations, which include "House on Sand" featuring Eric Vanlerberghe of I PREVAIL, "Angel Song" featuring David Draiman of DISTURBED and "STUCK" with a guest appearance from hip-hop artist Sinizter.

"Angel Song" is a standout, which shouldn't be a surprise, since having Draiman on any song draws attention. It's is a good fit for Draiman, as his powerful voice radiates throughout the track, crooning about angels falling. The song's rhythmic feel is reminiscent of the vibe from "Down with the Sickness", albeit not as heavy as that classic DISTURBED song.

"House on the Sand", featuring Vanlerberghe, is one of the heaviest songs on the set, showing off both his and NOTHING MORE's vocalist Jonny Hawkins's sharp screaming and manic delivery. This isn't a particularly radio-friendly song, but it adds variety and an added dose of aggression.

Elsewhere, "Blame It on the Drugs" and "If It Doesn't Hurt" take on a more pop-oriented approach. They're still rock songs with heavy guitars and rhythms, but both have a notably more radio-friendly vibe than some of the other songs on "Carnal", along with catchy, driving beats and singable melodies. "Heart" is an experimental track that mostly features ethereal instrumentals with some spoken words throughout. "Run for Your Life" is another unique track, offering a mainstream-sounding, anthemic feel that reminds the listener of ALTER BRIDGE or SEVENDUST. "Sound" closes the album with some electronic beats and another heavily spoken-word dialogue.

"Carnal" is experimental, which makes sense, because NOTHING MORE have always been a band that likes to try new unique things. They're a bit all over the map here, but it works. While a more cohesive set would have also been acceptable, this one keeps the listener engaged from start to end.

Author: Anne Erickson
