Century Media

01. Stormbringer

02. Colossus

03. In Loathe And Love

04. King Of The Sun (feat. Jesper Binzer of D-A-D)

05. Imp Of The Perverse

06. Misfortunate Son (feat. ORM)

07. Mouth Of The River

08. Light The Beacons

09. Depraved World

10. Elysian Nights

11. Aftermath

12. King Of The Sun (Pre-production Version)

There are few more entertaining things than old-school death metal. Denmark's BAEST have made a virtue of their determined adherence to a grubby and brutal script, and over the course of several albums and EPs, they have established themselves as one of the most potent bands in the European scene. But even within their steady rise to prominence, some restlessness has been evident, and "Colossal" is the resolution. BAEST may not be the first band to drag their extremity into more approachable, rock 'n' roll waters, but this album certainly strives to be one of the best of its kind. An almost wholesale switch from straight-ahead death metal to uproarious classic rock with deathly trimmings, the follow-up to 2022's "Justitia" EP has the confidence and character of a debut.

Preceded by a bunch of singles that have all contributed to relaunching BAEST as death 'n' roll mavericks, "Colossal" is by no means a rejection of their death metal affiliations. Numerous moments touch on the same vicious territory that dominated earlier albums like "Necro Sapiens" (2021) and "Venenum" (2019),and vocalist Simon Olsen has lost none of his abyssal bite. The difference here is that BAEST are having fun shrugging off the shackles of subgenre, and playing some life-affirming, balls-out hard rock. Flashes of '80s benchmarks like DOKKEN and, in particular, OZZY OSBOURNE light up many of the riffs, and there is a prevailing sense that at least two members of the band have feet up on monitors at all times. The opening "Stormbringer" sets the tone: a stuttering AC/DC riff leads into a thunderous, SABBATH-worthy shuffle, thrumming with death metal power, but as sharp and catchy as any rock radio smash. BAEST's shared delight at the ability to subvert rock cliches is self-evident and infectious. As the song builds up from a brief lull, it crackles with excitement and then bullies its way to a powerful finish. Similarly, "Colossus" is an exercise in simplicity, with huge, lumbering riffs and pit-friendly grooves that lean into HATEBREED's world of belligerent chug. Grim and burly, it is "Iron Man" heavy, drunk on '90s death metal DNA and undeniably thrilling.

BAEST make their intentions clear. "Colossal" is a varied and adventurous album that just happens to focus its heat on an earlier, simpler time. There is nothing remotely contrived or self-conscious about the Danes' transformation, and every explosive permutation of their change of direction points to great future possibilities. Songs like "King Of The Sun" (featuring Jesper Binzer of the perpetually underrated D-A-D) and the rich, meandering "Light The Beacons" stride into territory that BAEST claim with ease, their obvious joy at the whole thing coming across in the sheer, invigorating boisterousness of it all. Even the album's most resolutely brutal track, "Mouth Of The River", has the same sense of urgency, while the epic, sprawling "Imp Of The Perverse" is a thing of genius: grandiose death metal and scabby-knuckled classic rock in a perfect symbiosis of spirit.

Not every band is cut out for a complete, mid-career makeover, but BAEST are so obviously following their hearts on "Colossal" that it can only be a success, irrespective of its commercial impact. This is a magnificent heavy metal record, spawned from the brutal metal depths, but polished to perfection by true fans of hell-for-leather rock 'n' roll. Transformation complete. Victory assured. BAEST will rock you.